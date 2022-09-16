Hero MotoCorp To Unveil Vida Electric Scooter On October 7

Hero MotoCorp is finally set to begin its electric journey with the Vida electric brand and the company will unveil its first electric offering on October 7, 2022. The world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume, Hero has shared a block your date invitation for the aforementioned date, bringing its electric offering right in time for the festive season. The unveil will take place at Hero's Global Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Vida brand was originally scheduled for a global debut in March this year but was delayed to July 1, 2022, which would have coincided with the birth anniversary of Dr. Brijmohan Lall, Chairman Emeritus of Hero MotoCorp.

At the time, Hero MotoCorp had said that the company was facing "enormous supply chain issues" and "shortage of various components, including semiconductors." This prompted the manufacturer to push the unveil date altogether for its electric brand. The industry has been collectively facing supply-chain issues in the past year and Hero has been no different.

Hero MotoCorp's Chairman and CEO - Dr Pawan Munjal teased the Vida electric scooter in October 2021

The Vida brand was announced in March this year in Dubai by Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO - Hero MotoCorp. With the Hero Electric brand owned by Naveen Munjal under the Munjal family, Hero MotoCorp had to use a different brand name altogether for its electric mobility business. In its brand unveil, the company said "Vida means life." Dr. Munjal also teased the first electric scooter to come under Vida last year at the manufacturer's 10 million sales celebration.

The maiden Vida electric scooter has been developed in partnership with Taiwan's Gogoro. The model is expected to arrive with swappable battery technology along with a decent range and performance to take on offerings from Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Okinawa, Simple Energy, and others. Interestingly, Hero joined hands with Ather Energy to adopt the latter's fast-charging technology for its upcoming offerings. Ather had opened its charging IP last year and invited other electric vehicle manufacturers to adopt its fast-charging tech to create a unified charging ecosystem for EVs.

The upcoming Vida electric scooter is expected to be gamechanger and is likely to be a key volume player in the electric segment. Hero has been pitching its maiden electric offering as a global model right from the start with the e-scooter to be exported to a number of markets worldwide. The Vida electric scooter will be produced at Hero's green manufacturing plant in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.