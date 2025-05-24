Hero Vida VX2 Electric Scooter India Launch On July 1

Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch its latest all-electric offering under its Vida sub-brand on July 1, 2025. Named the Vida VX2, Hero has refrained from revealing anything about the electric scooter and the company is likely to drop more information about the scooter in the coming weeks. However, it should be noted that Hero has already confirmed the India launch of the Vida Z, for July 2025. The VX2 could very well be the same product, albeit, with a different name tag. Although, we still can’t rule out the possibility of this being an extension of the V2 lineup.`

The Vida Z was first showcased at EICMA 2024

Having made its debut at EICMA 2024, the Vida Z was introduced as Hero MotoCorp’s first electric model for the European market. Ever since its debut, the scooter has been spotted testing multiple times in India. Upon launch, it is expected to be positioned as a more affordable offering from Vida, below the existing Vida V2 electric scooter. This should also translate into a more accessible price tag than the Vida V2, which is currently priced from Rs 85,000 to Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai, including central subsidy).

Visually, the Vida Z showcased at EICMA featured a cleaner design than the V2, with smooth, even body panels. Styling cues on the electric scooter include a rectangular headlamp positioned on the front apron, a stepped, single-piece seat with a rear backrest, and a trapezoidal tail lamp. The Vida Z is also expected to come with a front storage compartment for better practicality and a smaller TFT dash.

When it launches, the Vida Z will also feature removable batteries, and the base variant is likely to come with a single, 2.2 kWh battery, while the top variant is expected to feature two battery packs, totalling 3.4 kWh in capacity. The Vida Z will employ a direct drive permanent magnet motor, with output expected to be slightly lower than the V2’s 6 kW peak. The range for the Vida Z 3.4 kWh is set to exceed 100 kilometres.



