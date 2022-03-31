Highway Tolls To Be Hiked From April 1

Toll rates across the country are set to be revised from April 1 with intercity travel now set to get more expensive. As per reports toll rates are set to climb at the start of the new financial year with the NHAI having confirmed that new rates have been approved by the government. The complete extent of the hike in toll rates across the country is not yet confirmed though it is expected to be in the region of up to 15 percent. The extent of change to prices is set to vary depending on the route and location.

The highways into Delhi are set to witness a hike in tolls in the region of atleast Rs 10 for four-wheelers with heavy commercial vehicles expected to pay up to Rs 65 more for one-way trips. Prices on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway are set to go up by 10 percent while the Delhi-Jaipur trip is set you back an additional 14 percent at the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu toll rates are expected to be hiked in the region of 10 to 15 percent depending on the toll booth while Assam too is set to see tolls hiked by up to 15 percent.

The announcement of a hike in toll prices comes at a time when the country has once again commenced daily revision of fuel prices. Petrol and diesel have continued to get more expensive since the freeze on prices were rolled back on March 22 with its 9th hike in 10 days having shot up by Rs. 6.40 per litre in this window.