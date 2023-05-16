  • Home
  • News
  • Honda e:Ny1 Electric SUV Debuts With 201 bhp, 412 km Range

Honda e:Ny1 Electric SUV Debuts With 201 bhp, 412 km Range

The e:Ny1 will be Honda’s second dedicated all-electric model for European markets.
authorBy carandbike Team
16-May-23 02:07 PM IST
Honda eNy1.jpg
Highlights
  • New e:Ny1 shares styling similarities with the HR-V
  • Has a range of up to 412 km on a single charge
  • Gets a front-wheel drive electric powertrain developing 201 bhp and 310 Nm

Honda has unveiled its latest addition to the electric vehicle lineup, the e:Ny1, at its recently held European Media Event. The e:Ny1 is the company’s second EV for Europe following the Honda e hatchback.
 

In terms of design, the e:Ny1 shares much of its looks with the current Honda HR-V and the e:NS1, an all-electric SUV for the chinese market that was introduced last year. As with the HR-V, the SUV features an upright and clean design in line with Honda’s other new-gen global models. The traditional grille has been replaced by an enclosed panel while an air vent low down on the bumper provides ventilation to the electric powertrain.

 

Also read: Honda Elevate Compact SUV To Feature Electric Sunroof; Debut Confirmed For June 6
 

Honda says that the electric drivetrain components of the e:Ny1 are cleverly packaged to maximise interior space. The center console offers a simple layout with easily accessible buttons, multiple storage options, and wireless charging capabilities. The dashboard has a 15.1-inch touchscreen, providing access to a comprehensive suite of infotainment and driving options.
 

Built on Honda's new e:N Architecture F platform, the e:Ny1 packs in a 68.8 kWh battery pack offering a range of up to 412 km (WLTP). The SUV gets a front-wheel drive layout incorporating a lightweight three-in-one integrated power drive unit, electric motor, and gearbox with a maximum output of 201 bhp and 310 Nm.

 

Also Read: Honda To Invest In New Platform For Mid-To-Large EVs
 

On the charging front, the e:Ny1 supports DC fast charging, enabling a 10% to 80% charge in just 45 minutes. Additionally, the e:Ny1 benefits from an all-new chassis specifically developed for battery electric vehicles, ensuring improved torsional rigidity through the use of high-tensile steel, which constitutes 47% of the body's weight.

Related Articles
Honda Elevate Compact SUV To Feature Electric Sunroof; Debut Confirmed For June 6
Honda Elevate Compact SUV To Feature Electric Sunroof; Debut Confirmed For June 6
9 hours ago
Honda Renames The ‘Activa 6G’ To Just ‘Activa’
Honda Renames The ‘Activa 6G’ To Just ‘Activa’
5 days ago
Honda To Develop Performance Electric Motorcycles In Push Towards Electrification
Honda To Develop Performance Electric Motorcycles In Push Towards Electrification
7 days ago
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Posts A 76 Per Cent Increase In Total Sales Over March 2023
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Posts A 76 Per Cent Increase In Total Sales Over March 2023
14 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.3star
Used 2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT for sale

2014 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
7.60 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.5star
Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0 TDI for sale

2013 Audi A4

wishlist
  • 55,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
10.90 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now