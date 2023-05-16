Honda e:Ny1 Electric SUV Debuts With 201 bhp, 412 km Range

Honda has unveiled its latest addition to the electric vehicle lineup, the e:Ny1, at its recently held European Media Event. The e:Ny1 is the company’s second EV for Europe following the Honda e hatchback.



In terms of design, the e:Ny1 shares much of its looks with the current Honda HR-V and the e:NS1, an all-electric SUV for the chinese market that was introduced last year. As with the HR-V, the SUV features an upright and clean design in line with Honda’s other new-gen global models. The traditional grille has been replaced by an enclosed panel while an air vent low down on the bumper provides ventilation to the electric powertrain.

Also read: Honda Elevate Compact SUV To Feature Electric Sunroof; Debut Confirmed For June 6



Honda says that the electric drivetrain components of the e:Ny1 are cleverly packaged to maximise interior space. The center console offers a simple layout with easily accessible buttons, multiple storage options, and wireless charging capabilities. The dashboard has a 15.1-inch touchscreen, providing access to a comprehensive suite of infotainment and driving options.



Built on Honda's new e:N Architecture F platform, the e:Ny1 packs in a 68.8 kWh battery pack offering a range of up to 412 km (WLTP). The SUV gets a front-wheel drive layout incorporating a lightweight three-in-one integrated power drive unit, electric motor, and gearbox with a maximum output of 201 bhp and 310 Nm.

Also Read: Honda To Invest In New Platform For Mid-To-Large EVs



On the charging front, the e:Ny1 supports DC fast charging, enabling a 10% to 80% charge in just 45 minutes. Additionally, the e:Ny1 benefits from an all-new chassis specifically developed for battery electric vehicles, ensuring improved torsional rigidity through the use of high-tensile steel, which constitutes 47% of the body's weight.