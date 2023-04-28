Honda To Invest In New Platform For Mid-To-Large EVs

Honda has confirmed that it is working on a mid-to-large electric vehicle that will be based on a new, dedicated platform. This EV is expected to arrive in the US market in 2025, ahead of schedule.

The new EV is part of Honda's broader efforts to electrify its lineup, which includes the introduction of hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of its existing models. The company has also announced plans to phase out sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2040.

Honda has not released any details about the new EV, but it has been reported that it will feature an impressive long-range battery and be capable of rapid charging. The carmaker has also said that the new platform will be flexible enough to accommodate a variety of body styles.

This new platform is a significant investment for Honda, but it will give the company more control over the design and performance of its EVs. It will also allow Honda to compete more effectively with other EV makers, including Tesla and Volkswagen.

The move to a dedicated platform is part of Honda's broader strategy to become a leading player in the global EV market. By the year 2030, Honda aims to achieve 40% of its sales from electrified vehicles.

Honda's decision to develop a dedicated EV platform comes at a time when other automakers are also investing heavily in electric vehicles. General Motors, for example, has announced plans to invest $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles by 2025.

As more automakers introduce electric vehicles, competition is likely to increase, driving innovation and pushing prices down. This is good news for consumers, who will have more options to choose from and can expect to pay less for electric vehicles in the future.

In summary, the move to a dedicated platform is part of Honda's broader strategy to become a leading player in the global EV market, and it is good news for consumers who can expect more options and lower prices in the future.

