Husqvarna Svartpilen, Vitpilen 250 Available In New Colours

The Svartpilen 250 is now available in Black Blue Moonshine while the Vitpilen is now available in Ceramic White.
29-Sep-22 06:08 PM IST
Highlights
  • Svartpilen 250 available in a new Black Blue Moonshine paint shade
  • Vitpilen 250 now available with a Ceramic White paint shade
  • Both motorcycles remains mechanically unchanged

Husqvarna has updated the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 with a new colour option each. The Svartpilen is now available in Black Blue Moonshine while its sibling the Vitpilen is available in Ceramic White. The company says that the price for the two motorcycles remains unaffected with both models priced at Rs 2.20 lakh and Rs 2.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

The Black Blue Moonshine adds a new matte-finish blue-black colour shade to the scrambler-styled Swartpilen 250 paired with a beige-grey finish to the seat cowl. Coming to the Vitpilen, the “White Arrow” is available in a matte ceramic white paint shade paired with a contrasting dark silver metallic seat cowl.

The Vitpilen 250 is now available in matte ceramic white with dark silver finished elements

The Swartpilen offers the more upright riding position with high-set handlebars though both feature a similar overall design with the fuel tank and under-seat panel all part of a single continuous piece till it reaches the seat cowl. The Swartpilen also gets dual-purpose tyres to go with its scrambler-inspired looks with the Vitpilen more focus on a sportier riding position and on-road use.

Coming to the engine, Husqvarna has not made any changes to the two motorcycles. Both bikes feature a 250cc, single-cylinder 4-stroke liquid-cooled engine developing 29.6 bhp and 24 Nm of peak torque. Suspension duties are handled by a WP Apex USD fork up front and monoshock at the rear.

