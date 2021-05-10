Husqvarna Vektorr Electric Scooter Concept Unveiled

Husqvarna has unveiled its Vektorr electric scooter concept, giving an idea of what the future electric scooter will look like. More importantly, the Husqvarna Vektorr and will likely be based on the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter. The Vektorr will be introduced as part of Husqvarna's growing EV range, with the E-Pilen first, which was unveiled a few days ago, followed by the production model of the Vektorr, which marks the debut of the Swedish brand in urban mobility. The Vektorr gets typical Husqvarna design, with a round LED headlight which seems to be an almost straight lift off of the Svartpilen and Vitpilen models.

The round LED headlight is similar to the one on the Husqvarna Svartpilen and Husqvarna Vitpilen

Overall, the bodywork is neat, with smooth flowing panels with rounded edges and creases, ending in a sharp pointed tail section. The overall design is simple, yet attractive, with a white and black colour combination with yellow accents and the Husqvarna logo proudly displayed on the body. The Vektorr though, is still a concept, so the design, along with the long stepped single-seat may or may not make it to the production model, which is likely to see some changes and tweaks from the concept.

The made-in-India production model of the Husqvarna Vektorr concept is likely to be announced in 2022

Under the skin, the Vektorr is expected to share the same powerplant and battery as the Chetak electric scooter. According to Husqvarna, the Vektorr concept is powered by a 4kW motor which is capable of 45 kmph top speed, while the claimed range of the battery is 95 km. If it's indeed based on the Chetak, then the top speed could be marginally higher, with the real-world top speed of the Chetak around 65-70 kmph. The production model of the Husqvarna Vektorr concept will be made in India, at Bajaj Auto's factory near Pune, with an official unveil of the production model sometime in 2022.

