Hyundai Elantra N To Debut At New York Auto Show

It will be introduced in the global markets with a powerful version of the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that will be available.
authorBy Shubham Parashar
31-Jul-21 08:52 AM IST
Highlights
  • The Hyundai Elantra N gets a performance upgraded 2.0-litre motor.
  • It puts out 273 bhp and 391Nm of peak torque.
  • It takes 5.3-seconds to clock triple-digit speeds.

The Hyundai Elantra N is all set to make its global debut at the New York Auto Show on August 19, 2021. It will be introduced in the global markets with a powerful version of the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It puts out 273 bhp and 391Nm of peak torque and the powertrain is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is optional. The Hyundai Elantra N can clock triple-digit speeds in just 5.3 seconds.

ev5cruf

The Hyundai Elantra N gets upgraded performance brake pads while it rides on 245/35ZR 19 Michelin Pilot 4S tyres.

Then, Hyundai has equipped the Elantra with an electronic limited slip differential as well which should eliminate a bit of that torque steer and understeer issues as well. The South Korean carmaker is claiming a stopping distance of 14.1-inch and of course, it comes fitted with disc brakes on all four corners. And these are upgraded performance brake pads while it rides on 245/35ZR 19 Michelin Pilot 4S tyres. Then, it also comes with Variable Exhaust Valve System and so you get hear all that exhaust drama.

v13cf2c

The Hyundai Elantra N also comes with Variable Exhaust Valve System and so you get hear all that exhaust drama.

The new Hyundai Elantra is 56 mm longer and 25 mm wider than the its predecessor and the N Line version has benefited from it, because this gives it a muscular stance. The black grille on the Hyundai Elantra N Line looks even more aggressive compared to that on the standard model and the larger 18-inch alloy wheels complement the stance. The mirrors, window accents and side skirts are finished in gloss black and at the rear it gets a prominent diffuser and dual-exhaust tips.

