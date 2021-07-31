Hyundai Elantra N To Debut At New York Auto Show
- The Hyundai Elantra N gets a performance upgraded 2.0-litre motor.
- It puts out 273 bhp and 391Nm of peak torque.
- It takes 5.3-seconds to clock triple-digit speeds.
The Hyundai Elantra N is all set to make its global debut at the New York Auto Show on August 19, 2021. It will be introduced in the global markets with a powerful version of the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It puts out 273 bhp and 391Nm of peak torque and the powertrain is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is optional. The Hyundai Elantra N can clock triple-digit speeds in just 5.3 seconds.
Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Bags Over 12,000 Bookings
Then, Hyundai has equipped the Elantra with an electronic limited slip differential as well which should eliminate a bit of that torque steer and understeer issues as well. The South Korean carmaker is claiming a stopping distance of 14.1-inch and of course, it comes fitted with disc brakes on all four corners. And these are upgraded performance brake pads while it rides on 245/35ZR 19 Michelin Pilot 4S tyres. Then, it also comes with Variable Exhaust Valve System and so you get hear all that exhaust drama.
Also Read: carandbike Accessorised: Hyundai Alcazar
The new Hyundai Elantra is 56 mm longer and 25 mm wider than the its predecessor and the N Line version has benefited from it, because this gives it a muscular stance. The black grille on the Hyundai Elantra N Line looks even more aggressive compared to that on the standard model and the larger 18-inch alloy wheels complement the stance. The mirrors, window accents and side skirts are finished in gloss black and at the rear it gets a prominent diffuser and dual-exhaust tips.