2021 Skoda Octavia: Top 5 Rivals

The Skoda Octavia has been one of the most popular offerings from the Czech carmaker in India, and the car recently received a generation upgrade in India. The car is based on the company's versatile MQB platform, and thus comes to India as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) and thus command a much premium price tag compared to its predecessor, at Rs. 26 lakh to Rs. 29 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Octavia gets a 2.0-litre TSI engine with a 7-speed DSG automatic unit as standard. At the moment, there is only one direct rival to the Octavia in India, the Hyundai Elantra, thus for this list, in addition to the mid-size sedans, we have included some of the other SUVs that you can buy in the Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh price range.

Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra has always been one of the key rivals of the Octavia in India, and today, it's the last remaining direct rival. However, in terms of pricing, the car is about Rs. 8 lakh cheaper than the new Octavia, priced at Rs. 17.85 lakh to Rs. 21.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Elantra last received an update in 2019 when the company launched the BS6 model, however, it still gets several smart features, including ventilated seats and a fully connected car system, along with 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit.

Jeep Compass

However, if a sedan is not a priority for you at this price point, then might we suggest going for the Jeep Compass. It's possible one of the more feature-rich SUVs in this segment and a very capable one as well. The SUV is powered by a 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol and a 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel engine, while transmission choices include - a 6-speed manual, a 9-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DCT automatic unit. It also gets an optional 4x4 system. The Compass is priced between Rs. 17.19 lakh to Rs. 28.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson is also a smart option in this price range, and it's slightly cheaper compared to the Octavia. The Tucson is priced between Rs. 22.57 lakh and Rs. 27.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and it gets a range of smart features with a fully connected car system just like the Elantra. Hyundai offers a pair of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with the Tucson, mated to a 6-speed auto and an 8-speed automatic transmission as stranded. The top-end model also gets a four-wheel-drive (4WD) system.

Citroen C5 Aircross

The Citroen C5 Aircross is yet another SUV that could be an alternative to the new Skoda Octavia. Like the latter, the Aircross too is a CKD unit, and the first model to be launched by the French carmaker. The Citroen C5 Aircross is a diesel-only SUV, powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. The SUV gets premium fit and finish, smart features and Citroen's advanced comfort suspension technology. It's priced between Rs. 29.90 lakh and Rs. 31.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Volkswagen T-Roc

However, if you would like something from the Octavia's extended family, you can get the Volkswagen T-Roc. Priced at Rs. 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the T-Roc is about Rs. 5 lakh cheaper than the Octavia. However, it's based on the same MQB platform, offering great ride quality and drivability. The T-Roc is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed DSG as standard.