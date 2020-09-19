Hyundai Announces Premium Assurance Program For Tucson & Elantra Customers

The Hyundai premium assurance program is exclusive to the new Tucson & Elantra customers.

Hyundai India today officially announced the premium assurance program offering exclusive services for the new Tucson and Elantra customers. Through this special program, Hyundai customers will enjoy a range of exclusive privileges and benefits. Apart from the low maintenance costs on the Tucson and Elantra, customers can avail up to 5 years wonder warranty, 3 map care update, 3-year roadside assistance, 3-year Blue Link subscription. The program also includes a 3-year or 30,000 km maintenance package including free labour along with free consumables.

New Hyundai Tucson customers can avail up to 5-years of wonder warranty

As a part of this assurance program, the South Korean automaker is also providing 'Shubhaarambh' home visit by premium care manager on the 15th day of vehicle delivery. This visit will focus on explaining key features as well as other details of the car and addressing basic queries of the buyer.

Moreover, customers can also experience Hyundai's service facilities through the brand's 360-degree digital and contact-less service. The carmaker offers a touch-free service experience to the customers as per their convenience, ranging from online service booking to vehicle status update, from pickup-drop service to the online payment option.

New Elantra customers can enjoy a range of exclusive benefits through Hyundai premium assurance program Commenting on the Hyundai Assurance Program, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, said, "Hyundai is a progressive, innovative, and customer-oriented brand. With the introduction of our exclusive Hyundai Premium Assurance Program, we aim to provide our customers with unique benefits to further enhance their Hyundai ownership experience and provide complete peace of mind."

