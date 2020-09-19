New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Hyundai Announces Premium Assurance Program For Tucson & Elantra Customers

Hyundai India is offering special previleges for the new Hyundai Tucson and Elantra customers under its premium assurance program.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Hyundai premium assurance program is exclusive to the new Tucson & Elantra customers.

Highlights

  • Hyundai's Assurance Program is exclusive to new Tucson & Elantra buyers
  • 3 year or 30,000 km maintenance package (free labour & free consumables)
  • 3 years of Blue Link Subscription & Roadside Assistance

Hyundai India today officially announced the premium assurance program offering exclusive services for the new Tucson and Elantra customers. Through this special program, Hyundai customers will enjoy a range of exclusive privileges and benefits. Apart from the low maintenance costs on the Tucson and Elantra, customers can avail up to 5 years wonder warranty, 3 map care update, 3-year roadside assistance, 3-year Blue Link subscription. The program also includes a 3-year or 30,000 km maintenance package including free labour along with free consumables.

Also Read: New Generation Hyundai Tucson Revealed​

56s7ii0g

New Hyundai Tucson customers can avail up to 5-years of wonder warranty

As a part of this assurance program, the South Korean automaker is also providing 'Shubhaarambh' home visit by premium care manager on the 15th day of vehicle delivery. This visit will focus on explaining key features as well as other details of the car and addressing basic queries of the buyer.

Moreover, customers can also experience Hyundai's service facilities through the brand's 360-degree digital and contact-less service. The carmaker offers a touch-free service experience to the customers as per their convenience, ranging from online service booking to vehicle status update, from pickup-drop service to the online payment option.

0 Comments

Also Read: Hyundai Motor To Export Fuel Cell Systems To Europe

3p5a3loo

New Elantra customers can enjoy a range of exclusive benefits through Hyundai premium assurance program

Commenting on the Hyundai Assurance Program, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, said, "Hyundai is a progressive, innovative, and customer-oriented brand. With the introduction of our exclusive Hyundai Premium Assurance Program, we aim to provide our customers with unique benefits to further enhance their Hyundai ownership experience and provide complete peace of mind."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Volkswagen In Talks To Sell Bugatti To Croatia's Rimac: Report Volkswagen In Talks To Sell Bugatti To Croatia's Rimac: Report
Hyundai Announces Premium Assurance Program For Tucson & Elantra Customers Hyundai Announces Premium Assurance Program For Tucson & Elantra Customers
BMW R 18 Cruiser Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 18.90 Lakh BMW R 18 Cruiser Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 18.90 Lakh
Diesel Rates Sees Price Cut By Up To 21 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Price Remains Untouched Diesel Rates Sees Price Cut By Up To 21 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Price Remains Untouched
Kia Sonet: Most Value For Money Variant Kia Sonet: Most Value For Money Variant
Ashok Leyland Bags An Order For 1400 ICVs From Logistics Start-Up Procure Box Ashok Leyland Bags An Order For 1400 ICVs From Logistics Start-Up Procure Box
2021 BMW Motorrad Days Will Be Held In Berlin 2021 BMW Motorrad Days Will Be Held In Berlin
Ather 450X Collector's Edition To Be Unveiled This Month Ather 450X Collector's Edition To Be Unveiled This Month
Langden 250 cc Two-Stroke To Be Unveiled At 2020 Salon Prive Event Langden 250 cc Two-Stroke To Be Unveiled At 2020 Salon Prive Event
Turkey Tests Its First Flying Car Prototype Turkey Tests Its First Flying Car Prototype
KTM 250 Adventure Launch Details Revealed KTM 250 Adventure Launch Details Revealed
Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use
Tesla Wins Case Against Former Employee Accused Of Hacking, Transferring Data Tesla Wins Case Against Former Employee Accused Of Hacking, Transferring Data
Ather Energy Adds Kozhikode To Expansion Plan For New Cities Ather Energy Adds Kozhikode To Expansion Plan For New Cities
Delhi Government To Release Plan To Set Up 200 EV Public Charging, Battery Swapping Stations Delhi Government To Release Plan To Set Up 200 EV Public Charging, Battery Swapping Stations
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New Comparison Review
Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New Comparison Review
BMW R 18 Cruiser Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 18.90 Lakh
BMW R 18 Cruiser Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 18.90 Lakh
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Turkey Tests Its First Flying Car Prototype
Turkey Tests Its First Flying Car Prototype
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities