Hyundai Elantra N Line Unveiled In The U.S.

Hyundai has taken the wraps off the 2021 Elantra N Line and it looks perfectly aggressive in this sportier avatar. Now the new Hyundai Elantra is 56 mm longer and 25 mm wider than the its predecessor and the N Line version has benefited from it, because this gives it a muscular stance. The black grille on the Hyundai Elantra N Line looks even more aggressive compared to that on the standard model and the larger 18-inch alloy wheels complement the stance. The mirrors, window accents and side skirts are finished in gloss black and at the rear it gets a prominent diffuser and dual-exhaust tips.

On the inside, the Hyundai Elantra N Line is expected to be identical to the standard Elantra sedan in terms of layout. However, there will be specific details like red accents and all-black upholstery. Hyundai is yet to share details about the powertrain that will make its way under its hood. We expect it to get the 1.6-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine which will be mated to a dual-clutch transmission while we hope that there will be a manual variant on offer as well.

The Hyundai Elantra N Line will be positioned as an entry-level performance car in the U.S. and European markets and is expected to go on sale next year. Earlier, Hyundai has also shown interest in bringing the N brand to India and we think that the Hyundai Elantra N-Line could be the perfect rival to Skoda Octavia RS that is sold in our market in limited numbers. However, we don't have any confirmation about this development yet.

