Hyundai India Provides Kona electric To IIT Delhi For Research

Hyundai India has given a new Hyundai Kona Electric to aspiring engineers at IIT Delhi for research work. Hyundai Motor India Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) - IIT Delhi and gave a Kona Electric for NVH and battery technology research for students of IIT Delhi. The electric car will be used to study alternate energy powered vehicles and emerging technologies to innovate new age mobility solutions.

Hyundai India Boss- S S Kim exchanging MoU with Prof. V. Ramgopal

Commenting on the collaboration with FITT - IIT Delhi, S S Kim, MD & CEO- Hyundai Motor India said, "We are glad to collaborate with FITT- IIT Delhi to support the research work of students of Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART). As a caring and socially responsible brand, Hyundai strongly focuses on the development of new age mobility solutions and future technologies that encompass the rapid shift towards alternate sources of clean energy. Our collaborated efforts with IIT Delhi and the donation of Kona Electric, will provide an opportunity for students to study & develop insights towards a brighter & greener future for the generations to come."

Speaking of the collaboration with Hyundai Motor India Foundation, Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Director- IIT Delhi, said, "I am happy to note that the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) at IIT Delhi shall carry out various R&D projects with Hyundai in the broad area of e-mobility. IIT Delhi puts a lot of emphasis on engaging with industry in emerging technology areas. As per its mandate, FITT at IIT Delhi shall play a key role in deepening our collaboration with Hyundai."

Students will also work on NVH levels of the Hyundai Kona Electric

Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) will conduct the Battery profiling in the Kona Electric using external sensors or other gadgets using OBD port to understand the performance of Electric Vehicle during different driving conditions for the purpose of research & training. They will be driving the EV from the IIT Delhi campus to their extension campus in Sonipat. The team is also aiming to come up with a viable alternative for NVH levels so that people would get to know if any electric car comes around them.

