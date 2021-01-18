New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Hyundai Creta Based 7-Seater SUV Spotted Testing Again

When launched, the Creta-based 7-seater SUV will go up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Jeep Compass 7-seater SUV, and others in the segment.

The 2021 Hyundai Creta-based 7-Seater SUV is likely to make its global debut later this year expand View Photos
The 2021 Hyundai Creta-based 7-Seater SUV is likely to make its global debut later this year

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Creta-based 7-seater SUV is likely to make debut by H2, 2021
  • It will go up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus & the Tata Safari
  • It gets alloy wheels similar to the ones on the Venue subcompact SUV

The all-new Hyundai 7-seater SUV is one of the highly awaited cars from the South Korean automaker. The carmaker is rigorously testing the SUV in the country for quite some time now. The SUV was first spotted in India back in December 2020. The test mule has been spotted on test again in India, which is likely to make its global debut by H2, 2021. The carmaker had recently trademarked the name Alcazar in India, and that could very well be the official name.

Also Read: Upcoming Hyundai Creta Based 7 Seater SUV Spotted In India Again​

91iuj0c8

The alloy wheels fitted on the Creta-based 7-seater SUV looks similar to the ones on the Venue SUV.

As seen in the spy pictures, the test mule is draped under heavy camouflage giving us a detailed glimpse of the profile. The prototype sports the same alloy wheels that we saw in the recent spy pictures that are similar to the ones seen on the Venue subcompact SUV. Based on the previous spy photos, the SUV will get a cascading grille with mesh pattern, split LED headlamps, dual exhaust ports, LED taillamps, front parking sensors, roof rails, revamped bumpers, and more. Dimensionally, the 7-seater Creta-based SUV will be longer than the latter to accommodate the third row. It is likely to be longer than Creta by 30 mm while the wheelbase could increase by 20 mm.

On the inside, the SUV will get a third row of seats that would increase seating capacity by two units. As for features, it will come equipped with features like a touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connected car tech, ventilated seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, and more.

Newsbeep
a9mk3nq8

 The Hyundai 7-seater SUV is likely to borrow the petrol and diesel mills from the 5-seater Creta

Also Read: Hyundai Plans To Expand Electric Vehicle Portfolio To 23 By 2025 Globally​

Mechanically, the all-new Hyundai 7-seater SUV will borrow its powertrain options from the 5-seater Creta SUV. It will include 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre GDI turbocharged petrol unit. Transmission options are also expected to remain the same. When launched, the Creta-based 7-seater SUV will go up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Jeep Compass 7-seater SUV, and others in the segment.

0 Comments

Source

