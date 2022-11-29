Hyundai IONIQ 5 Bookings To Open On December 20, 2022

Hyundai Motor India has announced that it will open bookings for the IONIQ 5 electric crossover from December 20, 2022. The second electric car from Hyundai, will be launched in India at Auto Expo 2023. The upcoming Hyundai IONIQ 5 will join the company's Hyundai Kona Electric and will be the first model to be introduced on the E-GMP Platform, which also underpins the Kia EV6. With the new IONIQ 5, Hyundai will debut its dedicated BEV Platform E-GMP in the country, which will spawn its future electric vehicles. You can read our exclusive Hyundai IONIQ 5 Review here.

The new E-GMP platform comprises of vehicle chassis that includes a battery, motor, and power electric system. The battery system features an advanced battery pack offering high range, while the bi-directional charging plug allows the high-voltage battery to power various electronic appliances.

The E-GMP platform also features an integrated charging control unit (ICCU) that charges both the high-voltage battery as well as auxiliary battery. With a modular DNA, E-GMP can form the underpinnings of vehicles with different body types and through the innovative interior packaging, the vehicles will feature a flat floor, slim cockpit and a flexible yet spacious cabin.

Hyundai says the E-GMP has been designed to deliver enhanced driving dynamics with improved cornering performance and driving stability at high speeds that is achieved through optimal weight distribution between front and rear. On the Hyundai IONIQ 5, the high-speed electric motor delivers a top speed of 185 kmph. With the use of a 5-link rear suspension, the platform can deliver superior ride comfort and handling. Further, with E-GMP, the electric crossover can charge up to 80 per cent in 18 minutes via a 350 kW DC charger.