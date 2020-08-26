New Cars and Bikes in India
Hyundai Teases New Kona And Kona N Line SUV

India, for now, only has the all-electric version of the Kona but we expect the new car to make it to our shores as well

| Published:
Highlights

  • The New Kona gets updated DRLs
  • The new Kona uses the company's sensuous sportiness design language
  • The Kona will also be available in the N Line variant
Hyundai has teased the upcoming new Kona and its sporty alter ego the Kona N Line SUVs. While we don't see the entire car in the images released by the company, we do get to see the front grille and the headlights as well. According to the company, the new Kona gets a wider stance and a shark-inspired nose which makes it look a little sleeker. The daytime running lamps have been upgraded as well and adds to the sophisticated look of the car.

Also Read: Hyundai To Bring N Performance Brand To India

shbpmmto

What we also get to see is a front skid plate and a new front bumper which adds to the design of the car. The new Kona expresses Hyundai's ‘Sensuous Sportiness' design language which gives it the family look. Having said that, there's more expected from the Kona N Line and Hyundai does not disappoint us. The company knows that with the ‘N Line' tag, the expectation is to make it sporty and it shows even in the teaser image. 

Also Read: Hyundai Kona EV Review

3bid4ge

The Kona N Line gets an werodynamic design with a low-set air intake 

The Kona N Line gets a more aerodynamic design with low-set air intake and more aggressive front bumper, complemented by corner fins and lean crease lines. The introduction of the Kona N Line will certainly cater to a new  audience and it will be the entry model in that ‘sporty' portfolio. While we do not know what powers both these cars, we wait to know more details about them.

Also Read: Hyundai Kona Compact SUV Review

India, for now, only has the all-electric version of the Kona but we expect the new car to make it to our shores as well and we've already told you that Hyundai will bring the N Line brand to India as well in an exclusive story, so yes, we expect the Kona N Line to make its way here too
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

