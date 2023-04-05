IPL Cricketers and their Luxury cars

  • Home
Indian cricketers, playing in the IPL, have a wide range of luxury cars in their garage. Here are a few.
  • Virat Kohli - most of the cars owned by me were impulsive buys, ended up selling most of them
  • Rohit Sharma has a personalised number plate which is identified as his best ODI score of 264.
  • Mohammed Shami owns a Jaguar F-Type sportscar in his collection

Virat Kohli 

The Captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli made a surprising revelation stating that he has sold most of his cars. The Captain said, “Most of the cars I used to own were impulsive buys, so I ended up selling most of them and now we use what we need to.” He further added, “It is about being practical.” Kohli is also a brand ambassador of the brand Audi, Apart from an array of Audi models, Kohli owns an Audi R8 V10 plus worth Rs. 2.72 crores. This 5.2 V10 Plus variant comes with an engine putting out 602 bhp at 8250 rpm and 560 Nm at 6500 rpm of max power and max torque respectively. 

Picture credit: The Indian Express 

 

Rohit Sharma 

Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma added a Lamborghini Urus to his garage. Rohit has led his team to five championships in the IPL history. He has been spotted driving Urus a couple of times. The Lamborghini Urus delivered to Rohit Sharma has a personalized number plate which is identified as his best ODI score of 264. The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, with a maximum power output of 641 bhp and a peak torque of 850 Nm. This engine is paired with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission. Prices for the Lamborghini Urus start at Rs. 3.55 crore in India.

picture credit: CS 12 VLOGS 

 

Hardik Pandya

v3o23ruo

Gujrat Titans captain, Hardik Pandya has been spotted numerous times while driving various luxurious cars on the streets of Mumbai. Reportedly the skipper of GT owns a Lamborghini Huracan EVO too. The Huracan Evo gets Lamborghini’s 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine, housed behind the cabin and pushing out a rather monstrous 630 bhp and 640 Nm of torque. At a kerb weight of 1422 kg and with that kind of power, you do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 2.9 seconds. 

 

Shreyas Iyer 

Shreyas Iyer recently took delivery of his new Mercedes-AMG G63

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer purchased a luxurious Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic SUV for Rs. 2.45 crore. The Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic is a top variant of the famous G-Wagon series and is powered by an AMG 4.0-litre V8 Biturbo engine. It has an output of 430 kW (577 bhp), and a peak torque of 850 Nm. Talking about its speed, it can reach 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

 

Mohammad Shami 

Gujrat Titans fast bowler, Mohammed Shami owns a Jaguar F-Type sportscar in his collection. The two-seater coupe that Shami has brought home is finished in a striking colour called ‘Caldera Red.’ Priced at Rs. 98.13 lakh, ex-showroom, the two-seater F-Type R-Dynamic 2.0 is the most affordable variant in Jaguar’s sportscar line-up. The 2-litre-4-cylinder supercharged petrol engine makes 295 bhp of peak power and 400 Nm of peak torque. An 8-speed ZF torque converter automatic gearbox sends torque to the car’s rear wheels. The F-Type 2.0 can hit a top speed of 250 kmph and do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 5.7 seconds.

