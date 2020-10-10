New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Noise Cancellation Technology To Reduce Driver Fatigue

The cancellation sound is played through the Meridian sound system, with the vehicle monitoring cabin occupancy to optimise Active Road Noise Cancellation performance for all drivers and passengers.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
The technology is introduced on the new Jaguar F-Pace, new Jaguar XF and Range Rover Velar expand View Photos
The technology is introduced on the new Jaguar F-Pace, new Jaguar XF and Range Rover Velar
Tech News

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed new noise cancellation technology that removes unwanted road and tyre sounds from the cabin and provides a quieter and more refined experience for drivers and passengers. The technology, introduced on the new Jaguar F-Pace, new Jaguar XF and Range Rover Velar, is capable of lowering unwanted noise peaks by 10dB and overall noise levels by 3-4dB – the equivalent of turning down the in-car sound system by four ‘steps'

Active Road Noise Cancellation, enabled by Silentium's Active Acoustics technology, uses sensors on each wheel to constantly monitor the vibrations from the road surface and calculates the opposite phase sound wave needed to remove the noise heard by the occupants. By monitoring in real-time, unexpected noises from potholes or rough surfaces can be isolated and removed.

3an7d74o

By monitoring in real-time, unexpected noises from potholes or rough surfaces can be isolated and removed 

The cancellation sound is played through the Meridian sound system, with the vehicle monitoring cabin occupancy to optimise Active Road Noise Cancellation performance for all drivers and passengers. The technology offers a no-compromise solution to balancing refinement, vehicle weight and driving dynamics for a complete premium feel.

4lhagqd8

Active Road Noise Cancellation combines with Engine Noise Cancellation on the new Jaguar F-Pace 

Iain Suffield, Jaguar Land Rover Refinement Advanced Technologies Specialist said, “We are committed to creating a haven for our customers and this new technology allows us to remove unwanted noises from the cabin. It makes the experience more tranquil, improving passenger wellbeing and helping to reduce cognitive load and thus reaction times. This research is all part of the journey to Destination Zero.”

0 Comments

Active Road Noise Cancellation combines with Engine Noise Cancellation on the new Jaguar F-Pace and new Range Rover Velar with the P400e plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain to further enhance the sense of wellbeing. The system allows the PHEV variant to be refined for lower CO2 emissions and efficiency with no impact on driver experience.
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained

2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained
Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced

Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced
Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India

Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India
Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version
2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark

2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark
Mahindra Offers Free Corona Insurance To Bolero Pick-Up Customers As Part Of Festive Offer

Mahindra Offers Free Corona Insurance To Bolero Pick-Up Customers As Part Of Festive Offer
Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US

Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US
Mercedes-Benz EQC: All You Need To Know

Mercedes-Benz EQC: All You Need To Know
Ampere To Provide 3000 Electric Scooters To Ride Sharing Platform, Bounce

Ampere To Provide 3000 Electric Scooters To Ride Sharing Platform, Bounce
Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Noise Cancellation Technology To Reduce Driver Fatigue

Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Noise Cancellation Technology To Reduce Driver Fatigue
India's September Fuel Demand Posts First Monthly Gain Since June

India's September Fuel Demand Posts First Monthly Gain Since June
2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained

2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained
Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India

Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India
Ducati Multistrada V4 To Have Valve Clearance Intervals Of 60,000 km

Ducati Multistrada V4 To Have Valve Clearance Intervals Of 60,000 km
Energica To Be MotoE Supplier Till 2022

Energica To Be MotoE Supplier Till 2022
Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced

Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced
Hero MotoCorp Introduces 24x7 Roadside Assistance Program

Hero MotoCorp Introduces 24x7 Roadside Assistance Program
Supercharged Honda Africa Twin Revealed In Patent Filings

Supercharged Honda Africa Twin Revealed In Patent Filings
Mercedes-Benz EQS To Debut In 2021; Will Be Followed By Five New Models Based On The Same Architecture

Mercedes-Benz EQS To Debut In 2021; Will Be Followed By Five New Models Based On The Same Architecture
Porsche Developing Predictive Charging Technology For EVs

Porsche Developing Predictive Charging Technology For EVs
2020 Andalucia Rally: Hero MotoSports' Buhler & Santosh Gain Positions At The End Of Stage 2

2020 Andalucia Rally: Hero MotoSports' Buhler & Santosh Gain Positions At The End Of Stage 2
Rumours Suggest A New Suzuki Hayabusa For 2021

Rumours Suggest A New Suzuki Hayabusa For 2021
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong

Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained

2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained

New Car Models

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities