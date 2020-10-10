Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Noise Cancellation Technology To Reduce Driver Fatigue

The technology is introduced on the new Jaguar F-Pace, new Jaguar XF and Range Rover Velar

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed new noise cancellation technology that removes unwanted road and tyre sounds from the cabin and provides a quieter and more refined experience for drivers and passengers. The technology, introduced on the new Jaguar F-Pace, new Jaguar XF and Range Rover Velar, is capable of lowering unwanted noise peaks by 10dB and overall noise levels by 3-4dB – the equivalent of turning down the in-car sound system by four ‘steps'

Active Road Noise Cancellation, enabled by Silentium's Active Acoustics technology, uses sensors on each wheel to constantly monitor the vibrations from the road surface and calculates the opposite phase sound wave needed to remove the noise heard by the occupants. By monitoring in real-time, unexpected noises from potholes or rough surfaces can be isolated and removed.

By monitoring in real-time, unexpected noises from potholes or rough surfaces can be isolated and removed

The cancellation sound is played through the Meridian sound system, with the vehicle monitoring cabin occupancy to optimise Active Road Noise Cancellation performance for all drivers and passengers. The technology offers a no-compromise solution to balancing refinement, vehicle weight and driving dynamics for a complete premium feel.

Active Road Noise Cancellation combines with Engine Noise Cancellation on the new Jaguar F-Pace

Iain Suffield, Jaguar Land Rover Refinement Advanced Technologies Specialist said, “We are committed to creating a haven for our customers and this new technology allows us to remove unwanted noises from the cabin. It makes the experience more tranquil, improving passenger wellbeing and helping to reduce cognitive load and thus reaction times. This research is all part of the journey to Destination Zero.”

Active Road Noise Cancellation combines with Engine Noise Cancellation on the new Jaguar F-Pace and new Range Rover Velar with the P400e plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain to further enhance the sense of wellbeing. The system allows the PHEV variant to be refined for lower CO2 emissions and efficiency with no impact on driver experience.



For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.