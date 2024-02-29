Jeep Avenger To Get New 4xe Variant In Europe
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 29, 2024
Highlights
- New 4xe variant pairs 48V mild-hybrid tech with all-wheel drive
- Pairs internal combustion engine with a pair of electric motors
- To go on sale in Europe later this year
Jeep has expanded its Avenger SUV range in Europe with the addition of the new Avenger 4xe - the first all-wheel-drive variant of the SUV. Called the Avenger 4xe, the variant packs in an internal combustion engine working in combination with two electric motors to enhance the off-roading prowess of Jeep’s small SUV. Interestingly, unlike its larger siblings such as the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, the 4xe badge does not point to a plug-in hybrid powertrain but a 48V mild-hybrid system.
2024 Jeep Avenger pictured.
The Avenger 4xe pairs a 134 bhp internal combustion engine and two 21 kW electric motors capable of moving both axles. Jeep says that the Avenger 4xe delivers up to 1900 Nm of torque at the rear wheels - the number likely includes the multiplier effect of the vehicle’s gear ratios and is not the output of the motors itself. The Avenger 4xe also features an electric motor integrated into the 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox that Jeeps says allows the SUV to be driven as an EV at low speeds for limited distances.
Additionally, the SUV’s engine can function as a generator to power the electric motors ensuring that the 4x4 system remains engaged even with the battery pack is depleted.
For now Jeep has shared just a single picture of the new Avenger 4xe that suggests that the SUV gets chunkier cladding as compared to its standard counterparts along with bolder graphics and contrasting highlights on the fascia to stand out. The model is also likely to sit higher than the non-4xe derivatives.
2024 Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid pictured.
Eric Laforge, Head of Jeep brand in Europe, says, “The new Jeep Avenger 4xe represents a turning point for the brand. The latest version of our successful model brings together the compactness and versatility of Avenger with the performance of the all-wheel drive system. The result is an unparallel capability for a more dynamic driving experience. The new Avenger 4xe is completing the brand’s offering of 4x4 SUV in all segments”.
The Avenger 4xe is expected to go on sale in Europe later this year.
Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19423 second ago
Toyota has received certification for its e-Drive EV transaxle that forms a part of the drive system of hybrid, all-electric and fuel-cell electirc vehicles.
-18689 second ago
The Creta N Line has a revised face and cosmetic add-ons for a sportier look and may also get some mechanical upgrades
-13324 second ago
Carmakers will be doubling down on SUV launches to cater to the rising demand
-11239 second ago
As per reports, the company has decided to pull the plug on the project and focus on developing generative artificial intelligence.
-11068 second ago
The Hyundai Creta facelift was also recently made available at the CSD stores
-9712 second ago
The long-awaited second model line from Ather Energy will be revealed in full at the firm’s Community Day event.
-5604 second ago
The battery manufacturing facility will be established at a cost of over Rs 42,000 crore and will supply batteries to Tata Motors and JLR.
-5526 second ago
A recent study from Frost & Sullivan had also declared the Kia Sonet Diesel has the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) in its segment.
16 hours ago
The company revealed in its preliminary results submissions for 2023 that its first EV was delayed by a year.
18 hours ago
The Seal will be BYD’s third all-electric model for India following the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV.
3 months ago
The 48V mild-hybrid system features a 21 kW electric motor integrated into the SUV's gearbox offering for low-speed EV-only driving for up to 1 km.
7 months ago
The 600e is an electrified crossover that is based on the same platform as the Jeep Avenger EV
10 months ago
The Avenger is the brand’s first electric SUV and is built on an the all new e-CMP2 modular electric platform