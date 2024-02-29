Login

Jeep Avenger To Get New 4xe Variant In Europe

Unlike its larger siblings, the Avenger 4xe features a mild hybrid system in place of a plug-in hybrid powertrain
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New 4xe variant pairs 48V mild-hybrid tech with all-wheel drive
  • Pairs internal combustion engine with a pair of electric motors
  • To go on sale in Europe later this year

Jeep has expanded its Avenger SUV range in Europe with the addition of the new Avenger 4xe - the first all-wheel-drive variant of the SUV. Called the Avenger 4xe, the variant packs in an internal combustion engine working in combination with two electric motors to enhance the off-roading prowess of Jeep’s small SUV. Interestingly, unlike its larger siblings such as the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, the 4xe badge does not point to a plug-in hybrid powertrain but a 48V mild-hybrid system.


2024 Jeep Avenger pictured.

 

The Avenger 4xe pairs a 134 bhp internal combustion engine and two 21 kW electric motors capable of moving both axles. Jeep says that the Avenger 4xe delivers up to 1900 Nm of torque at the rear wheels - the number likely includes the multiplier effect of the vehicle’s gear ratios and is not the output of the motors itself. The Avenger 4xe also features an electric motor integrated into the 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox that Jeeps says allows the SUV to be driven as an EV at low speeds for limited distances.
 

Additionally, the SUV’s engine can function as a generator to power the electric motors ensuring that the 4x4 system remains engaged even with the battery pack is depleted.
 

For now Jeep has shared just a single picture of the new Avenger 4xe that suggests that the SUV gets chunkier cladding as compared to its standard counterparts along with bolder graphics and contrasting highlights on the fascia to stand out. The model is also likely to sit higher than the non-4xe derivatives.


2024 Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid pictured.

 

Eric Laforge, Head of Jeep brand in Europe, says,  “The new Jeep Avenger 4xe represents a turning point for the brand. The latest version of our successful model brings together the compactness and versatility of Avenger with the performance of the all-wheel drive system. The result is an unparallel capability for a more dynamic driving experience. The new Avenger 4xe is completing the brand’s offering of 4x4 SUV in all segments”.

 

The Avenger 4xe is expected to go on sale in Europe later this year.
 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

# Jeep Avenger# Jeep Avenger SUV# Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid# Jeep Avenger 4xe# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

