Jeep Avenger Electric SUV Revealed For European Market

Jeep has revealed its all-electric Avenger SUV for the European markets. The compact SUV first debuted at the 2022 Paris Motor Show and is the first battery electric vehicle (BEV) by the brand, built on the new e-CMP2 modular electric platform. Jeep is currently going through an electrification phase and plans to launch four electric vehicles by 2025 and feature a fully electric line up by 2030.

The Avenger is Jeep's first product in its gradual plan to launch 4 EVs by 2025

Introducing the all-new fully electric Jeep Avenger, Eric Laforge, Head of Jeep Brand in Europe, said: “Avenger is the right choice for those looking for a compact, robust, and “cool” car which offers state-of-the-art technology, space and comfort while delivering lots of fun. Ideal for commuting as well as for going on vacation, for shopping, for trailing, for clubbing and for sharing. With Avenger you can do anything and go anywhere”.

The Jeep Avenger can instantly be recognised as a product from the brand

While the design of the Avenger is different to all the other models in its line up, it is still instantly recognisable as a Jeep SUV owing to many of its external features like the grille and overall silhouette. On the inside, it gets a 10.25-inch radio screen Uconnect infotainment system combined with a fully digital cluster. The infotainment system has Apple Carplay and Android Auto embedded into it. The SUV also comes with ADAS features like Blind Spot Monitoring, Autonomous Emergency Braking with Vulnerable Road Users (pedestrian and cyclist) protection, automatic parking, and 180-degree rear camera with drone view.

The Avenger is powered by a single motor with 115 kW (154 bhp) and 260 Nm of peak torque. The company claims a range of 400 km (WLTP Cycle) on a single charge, which can be extended to 550 km with only city use. It comes with six selectable driving modes - Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud and Sand. The car is available in four variants – Avenger, Longitude, Altitude, and Summit.

The interior features a 10.25-inch infotainment system combined with a fully digital cluster

While the company has not revealed any plans for an India launch, there is a possibility that the vehicle might make it to Indian shores soon. But its success will depend on how competitively Jeep India manages to price the car based on the Indian market’s needs and wants.