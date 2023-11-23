Jeep Avenger SUV Gains Mild-Hybrid Powertrain Options For European Markets
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 23, 2023
Highlights
Jeep has expanded its Avenger SUV lineup with the introduction of the Avenger e-Hybrid. The new variants join the all-electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) versions. Unlike Jeep’s 4xe plug-in-hybrid models such as the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee Avenger e-Hybrid gets the addition of 48V mild-hybrid tech aimed at improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions.
Powering the Avenger e-Hybrid is a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine pushing out 99 bhp. The unit is paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission that features an integrated a 21 kW electric paired with a 48V battery. The electric motor allows the vehicle to operate in electric-only mode during city driving, offering up to 1 km of autonomy at speeds below 30 km/h. Another noteworthy features is the 'e-creeping' function for short forward movements without accelerator input and the ability to park in 100 per cent electric mode.
The Avenger e-Hybrid is available in three trims: Longitude, Altitude, and Summit, each offering distinct design elements, interior features, and technological advancements. Safety features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Keep Assist, and Driver Attention Assist are incorporated across all trims.
As for the distinctive features of all three trims: The Longitude has 16-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlamps, and body-colour door handles. Coming to the interior it has black grained dashboard, fabric seats, a 7-inch full digital cluster and cruise control.
The Altitude variant features a 10.25-inch full digital cluster, single-zone automatic air conditioning, and adaptive cruise control. Coming to the interior, this variant features cloth/vinyl seats, a height-adjustable cargo floor, and a silver dashboard with inserts, paired with a synthetic leather steering wheel. This variant has 17 inch alloy wheels and silver skid plates.
Lastly coming to the third variant, Summit that features 18-inch alloy wheels, full LED front projectors, and rear lights, along with privacy glass. Inside, it has multi-color ambient lighting and an electrochromic 'frameless' rear-view mirror. This variant also allows keyless entry and engine start, and includes wireless charger, blind-spot monitoring, a hands-free liftgate, and Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities.
Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Jeep Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19322 second ago
The legislation mandates that 43 per cent of a manufacturer's annual production volume in 2027 must be ZEVs, escalating annually to reach 100 per cent by 2035.
-17825 second ago
The made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have been launched in Malaysia with deliveries set to commence in few weeks
-16540 second ago
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.70 lakh (Ex-showroom).
-3972 second ago
The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is all set to get an update based on the recently upgraded KTM 250 Duke introduced earlier this year, and is likely to arrive sometime next year.
-3765 second ago
The new Honda CB350 now comes with touring-friendly accessories from the dealership including a taller windscreen, leg guards, fog lamps and more
-3365 second ago
Limited to just 40 units, this special edition version of the motorcycle will currently only be sold in the UK market
-2529 second ago
The charging stations will aid in travellers to cover the 111 km route between Chandigarh and Shimla
-128 second ago
The new Sorento borrows design cues from the Kia EV9 electric SUV while also packing in some new tech
-83 second ago
Both the Yamaha YZF-R3 and its naked sibling the MT-03 will be launched on December 15, 2023.
22 minutes ago
The Indian racer took to social media to announce his departure from F2 to focus on his budding Formula E career
1 month ago
From the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to the Hyundai i20 Orange is the colour of the season for new car launches. Others like Ford, Honda, Hero, KTM, have also gone down Orange Street. Is it a passing trend or here to stay?
2 months ago
The first-generation off-roader went on sale in 1987.
4 months ago
Latin NCAP announces 2023 crash test results: Volkswagen Taigun earns five stars with excellent safety features, while Jeep Renegade disappoints with just one star and inadequate protection
4 months ago
The 600e is an electrified crossover that is based on the same platform as the Jeep Avenger EV
5 months ago
Jeep says it will reveal more details on its off-road driving tech in the coming months.