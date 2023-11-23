Jeep Avenger SUV Gains Mild-Hybrid Powertrain Options For European Markets

Jeep has expanded its Avenger SUV lineup with the introduction of the Avenger e-Hybrid. The new variants join the all-electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) versions. Unlike Jeep’s 4xe plug-in-hybrid models such as the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee Avenger e-Hybrid gets the addition of 48V mild-hybrid tech aimed at improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions.



Powering the Avenger e-Hybrid is a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine pushing out 99 bhp. The unit is paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission that features an integrated a 21 kW electric paired with a 48V battery. The electric motor allows the vehicle to operate in electric-only mode during city driving, offering up to 1 km of autonomy at speeds below 30 km/h. Another noteworthy features is the 'e-creeping' function for short forward movements without accelerator input and the ability to park in 100 per cent electric mode.

The Avenger e-Hybrid is available in three trims: Longitude, Altitude, and Summit, each offering distinct design elements, interior features, and technological advancements. Safety features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Keep Assist, and Driver Attention Assist are incorporated across all trims.

As for the distinctive features of all three trims: The Longitude has 16-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlamps, and body-colour door handles. Coming to the interior it has black grained dashboard, fabric seats, a 7-inch full digital cluster and cruise control.

The Altitude variant features a 10.25-inch full digital cluster, single-zone automatic air conditioning, and adaptive cruise control. Coming to the interior, this variant features cloth/vinyl seats, a height-adjustable cargo floor, and a silver dashboard with inserts, paired with a synthetic leather steering wheel. This variant has 17 inch alloy wheels and silver skid plates.

Lastly coming to the third variant, Summit that features 18-inch alloy wheels, full LED front projectors, and rear lights, along with privacy glass. Inside, it has multi-color ambient lighting and an electrochromic 'frameless' rear-view mirror. This variant also allows keyless entry and engine start, and includes wireless charger, blind-spot monitoring, a hands-free liftgate, and Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities.

