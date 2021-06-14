Kannada Actor Sanchari Vijay Critical After Bike Accident In Bengaluru

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay is critical after sustaining severe injuries in an accident on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The national award winner was out with his friend on a two-wheeler when the bike skid at L&T South City, JP Nagar 7th Phase in Bengaluru around 11.45 pm on June 12. Reports suggest that the bike hit an electric pole before coming to a halt. The make and model of the two-wheeler though are not available at the moment. The 38-year-old actor suffered injuries to his leg and head, as a result. Vijay was accompanied by his friend Naveen, 42, who was riding the bike and also sustained injuries including a fractured leg. They were out to buy medicines states the report.

In a statement, Apollo Hospitals said, “Mr Vijay is being treated in Neuro ICU with all life support. His heart rate and blood pressure are stable. Neurologically he is deeply unconscious and is showing signs of brain failure. The family has come forward and has consented for organ donation keeping in view the current irreversible brain damage. We will continue to treat him with full life support and will follow the guidelines as per organ donation protocol. At this point of time, Mr Vijay is in critical condition and we will extend all supportive care.”

Based on a complaint by Vijay's brother Siddesh Kuma, the police have registered a case of reckless driving against Naveen. The actor underwent surgery for his severe brain injuries in addition to a subdural hematoma (brain bleeding). He is in the Neuro ICU with full life support.

It's unclear at the moment what went wrong or if the actor or his friend were wearing a helmet or not. As is with Indian roads, it's extremely important that one wears a helmet even if it's for a short distances. Most accidents happen in the known vicinity for people, especially on two-wheelers.

As per the Road Accident Report for 2019 shared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a total number of 449,002 accidents took place in India during the calendar year 2019 leading to 151,113 deaths and 451,361 injuries. Road accident-related deaths dropped by 20 per cent in 2020, partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, union minister Nitin Gadkari shared earlier this year.