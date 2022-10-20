Karnataka Government Mandates Wearing Seatbelts In Passenger Vehicles; Offenders To Be Fined

The Karnataka state government has mandated wearing seatbelts in all passenger vehicles failing which occupants would be charged a fine of Rs. 1,000 per person. The order issued by the government on Tuesday comes into effect immediately. The order has been issued following the central government's order dated September 19,2022 that makes the use of seatbelts mandatory in all PVs. First time offenders in the state will have to pay a fine of Rs. 1,000 while second time or frequent offenders will be charged Rs. 2,000 for the same.

Last month, even Mumbai Police issued a notification mandating wearing seatbelts for the driver and passengers in all four-wheelers from November 1, 2022. This means that all occupants, in the front and rear seats of the four-wheeler will be required to wear seatbelts and not wearing one will be a punishable offence. As per the notification, owners with vehicles that do not have seatbelts will need to get the same installed before the deadline. The fine for not wearing a seatbelt even in Mumbai is Rs. 1,000.

Days after the fatal accident of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced the Centre's plan to enforce new rules for road safety including mandatory seatbelts for rear passengers and implementing a heavy fine if the passengers fail to do so. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MoRTH) also announced that a new notification would be drafted to make it mandatory for carmakers to install an alarm system for rear seatbelts in a bid to enforce its use.

