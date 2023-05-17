Center Takes Action Against E-Commerce Platforms for Selling Seatbelt Alarm Stopper Clips

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued orders against e-commerce platforms for selling car seat belt alarm stopper clips that pose a risk to the lives and safety of consumers. Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues, and Meesho have been found guilty of violating consumer rights and engaging in unfair trade practices.



The issue was brought to the attention of the CCPA by the Department of Consumer Affairs, through a letter from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The letter highlighted the rampant sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips and called for action against the vendors and online platforms involved in this dangerous trade.

The CCPA found that the seatbelt alarm stopper clips violated the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The use of car seat belt alarm stopper clips not only jeopardizes consumer safety but also poses a hurdle for individuals seeking insurance claims in motor accident cases. Insurance companies may deny claims citing the claimant's negligence for using such clips. Wearing seat belts, on the other hand, acts as a restraint that allows airbags to function properly, minimizing the impact on passengers during collisions and providing a protective shield.



CCPA, under the leadership of Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare, has taken swift action against this issue. The authority discovered that these alarm stopper clips were easily accessible and widely sold on various e-commerce platforms, directly violating the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and posing a grave risk to consumers' lives.



CCPA referred the matter to the DG Investigation. After reviewing the investigation report and submissions made by the e-commerce platforms, the CCPA issued directions to permanently delist all car seat belt alarm stopper clips and associated motor vehicle components that comprise passenger and public safety.

Seatbelts are an essential safety system as it prevents excessive forward movement of passengers in the instance of a collision.

As a result of the CCPA's orders, approximately 13,118 listings of car seat belt alarm stopper clips have been removed from these platforms. This action is of utmost importance considering the latest report by the MoRTH, which revealed that over 16,000 individuals lost their lives in road accidents in 2021 due to the non-usage of seat belts. Furthermore, approximately 39,231 individuals were injured, with young adults between 18 and 45 years old constituting more than one-third of the victims.