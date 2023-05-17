  • Home
  • News
  • Center Takes Action Against E-Commerce Platforms for Selling Seatbelt Alarm Stopper Clips

Center Takes Action Against E-Commerce Platforms for Selling Seatbelt Alarm Stopper Clips

Center has taken strict action against top e-commerce platforms for selling car seat belt alarm stopper clips, which compromise consumer safety.
authorBy carandbike Team
17-May-23 01:18 PM IST
null
Highlights
  • Center has taken strong action against top e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart
  • Approximately 13,118 listings of car seat belt alarm stopper clips have been removed
  • The sale of seatbelt alarm stopper clips reportedly violated the Consumer Protection Act 2019

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued orders against e-commerce platforms for selling car seat belt alarm stopper clips that pose a risk to the lives and safety of consumers. Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues, and Meesho have been found guilty of violating consumer rights and engaging in unfair trade practices.
 

The issue was brought to the attention of the CCPA by the Department of Consumer Affairs, through a letter from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The letter highlighted the rampant sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips and called for action against the vendors and online platforms involved in this dangerous trade.

The CCPA found that the seatbelt alarm stopper clips violated the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

 

The use of car seat belt alarm stopper clips not only jeopardizes consumer safety but also poses a hurdle for individuals seeking insurance claims in motor accident cases. Insurance companies may deny claims citing the claimant's negligence for using such clips. Wearing seat belts, on the other hand, acts as a restraint that allows airbags to function properly, minimizing the impact on passengers during collisions and providing a protective shield.
 

CCPA, under the leadership of Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare, has taken swift action against this issue. The authority discovered that these alarm stopper clips were easily accessible and widely sold on various e-commerce platforms, directly violating the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and posing a grave risk to consumers' lives. 
 

CCPA referred the matter to the DG Investigation. After reviewing the investigation report and submissions made by the e-commerce platforms, the CCPA issued directions to permanently delist all car seat belt alarm stopper clips and associated motor vehicle components that comprise passenger and public safety. 

Seatbelts are an essential safety system as it prevents excessive forward movement of passengers in the instance of a collision.

 

As a result of the CCPA's orders, approximately 13,118 listings of car seat belt alarm stopper clips have been removed from these platforms. This action is of utmost importance considering the latest report by the MoRTH, which revealed that over 16,000 individuals lost their lives in road accidents in 2021 due to the non-usage of seat belts. Furthermore, approximately 39,231 individuals were injured, with young adults between 18 and 45 years old constituting more than one-third of the victims.

Related Articles
More Than 16,000 Persons Killed In Road Accidents In 2021 Due To Not Wearing Seat Belt: MoRTH
More Than 16,000 Persons Killed In Road Accidents In 2021 Due To Not Wearing Seat Belt: MoRTH
5 months ago
India Road Ministry Issues Draft Rules For Mandatory Rear Seat Belt Alarms
India Road Ministry Issues Draft Rules For Mandatory Rear Seat Belt Alarms
6 months ago
Karnataka Government Mandates Wearing Seatbelts In Passenger Vehicles; Offenders To Be Fined
Karnataka Government Mandates Wearing Seatbelts In Passenger Vehicles; Offenders To Be Fined
7 months ago
India Road Ministry Issues Draft Rules For Mandatory Rear Seat Belt Alarms
India Road Ministry Issues Draft Rules For Mandatory Rear Seat Belt Alarms
8 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.3star
Used 2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT for sale

2014 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
7.60 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.5star
Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0 TDI for sale

2013 Audi A4

wishlist
  • 55,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
10.90 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now