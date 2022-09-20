Rear Seat Belt Alarms In Cars To Be Made Mandatory, Announcement Likely This Week

Days after an accident that led to the death of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the Centre’s plan to enforce new rules for road safety including mandatory seat belts for rear passengers and implementing a heavy fine if the passengers fail to do so. As the government prepares to introduce strict laws, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MoRTH) recently announced that a new notification would be drafted to make it mandatory for car makers to install an alarm system for rear seat belts to enforce its use. The news is expected to be announced this week, a media report states.

As part of multiple road safety initiatives, the Centre may notify the mandatory features of rear seat belt reminder and the three-point seat belt for all front row passengers in the car, this week. According to sources quoted in the media report, manufacturers will be given sufficient time to add new safety features to their new cars. Officials say the alarm rule will make it inconvenient for rear seat passengers to ignore seat belts.

Post the announcement, multiple reports cropped up on ways to rig the system by attaching a clip, that can be purchased from online/offline merchandise. Gadkari, taking charge of the situation, appealed to the Consumer Affairs Ministry to get the manufacture and sale of these clips declared illegal. An announcement on this front is still expected. Moreover, the Minister is also considering making seat belts mandatory for passengers in inter-city buses, and at least six airbags for eight-seater cars, after October 1.