Seatbelts For Driver, Co-Passengers Compulsory In All Four-Wheelers From November 1: Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police has issued a notification mandating wearing seatbelts for the driver and passengers in all four-wheelers from November 1, 2022. This means that all occupants, in the front and rear seats of the four-wheeler, will be required to wear a seatbelt and not wearing one will be a punishable offence. As per the notification, owners with vehicles that do not have seatbelts will need to get the same installed before the deadline. The fine for not wearing a seatbelt in Mumbai is Rs. 1,000.

The notification issued by the Mumbai Police read, "As per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, under section l94(b) (1) Whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punishable. Accordingly, to install seat belt facility in Motor vehicles which do not have seat belt facility for all Commuters, The period is being given till date O1/11/2022."

Owners will need to get seatbelts installed if the car does not have them already before November 1

"Therefore, All motor vehicle drivers and all commuters in vehicles, whoever travels on the roads of Mumbai City are hereby informed that, it will be mandatory for drivers and all passengers to wear seat belts while traveling from 01/1 1/2022. Otherwise, action will be taken under Section 194(B)(1) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019," the release added.

While the Motor Vehicles Act always necessitated wearing seatbelts in a vehicle, the implementation is now being more seriously in the wake of corporate leader Cyrus Mistry's untimely death. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group scion and former Tata Group Chairman passed away on September 4, 2022, in a car crash on the outskirts of Mumbai. Investigation revealed that the businessman wasn't wearing a seatbelt in the rear seat, which could've prevented his fatal injuries.