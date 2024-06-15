Login
Kia EV9 Electric SUV Recalled In The US

Kia America said that select models could provide potentially inadequate headliner protection during a crash
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 15, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Kia EV9 has been recalled in the US, with 2,401 units affected.
  • The affected vehicles are being recalled for inadequate headliner protection during a crash.
  • Kia said there were no injuries, crashes or fatalities reported due to the faulty headliner.

Kia US has announced a voluntary recall for its electric flagship EV9 SUV which went on sale in the US late last year. However, the company has now recalled the vehicle over inadequate headliner protection. The recall affects 2,401 units of the EV9, against a total of 7,766 units sold in the first five months of the calendar year. The Kia EV9 is slated for launch in India later this year. 

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Facelift Spied; Previews Updated Design

 

In the documents provided to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Kia America said that select models could provide potentially inadequate headliner protection during a crash. The automaker found this issue during pre-production testing ahead of production slated to begin at the end of May. 

 

Also Read: Kia India Crosses 2.5 Lakh Vehicle Exports Milestone

kia ev9

The tests were conducted at Kia’s Gwangmyeong Autoland plant in Korea and the automaker found that the affected models are the MY2024 EV9s produced between September 25, 2023, and March 21, 2024. These vehicles do not meet the federal safety requirements. The Kia EV9 Light models built between March 22 and May 28, 2024, were held and not sold. However, vehicles built from June 11 onwards have new headliners. 

Kia EV 9 5

Kia said there were no injuries, crashes or fatalities reported due to the faulty headliner. On the other hand, the automaker will replace the impact-absorbing plates for free on the affected vehicles. Owners can expect notification letters related to the recall to reach them on July 31, 2024. 

 

Also Read: Kia EV3 Makes World Premiere, Has Range Of Up To 600 Km

 

Kia rolled off the first locally assembled EV9 in the US at its Georgia plant at the end of May this year. The EV9 in the US comes with a 99.8 kWh battery pack promising a range of 489 km (WLTP) on a single charge. It packs a dual-motor setup delivering a combined 379 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The sportier GT Line allows the SUV to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds. 

 

# Kia# Kia EV9# Kia EV9 Recall# Kia USA# Cars# Electric Cars
