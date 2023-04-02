Kia India Sales Growth Remains Positive In 4 Years - 44 Per Cent Increase In March 2023

Kia India has registered a very high 44% growth in FY 2022-23 despite challenging market conditions. Kia India now has the highest-ever market share of 7.4% in the latest quarter by selling 74,735 cars. Kia has been doing well thanks to three strong products such as the Seltos, Sonet and Carens that have been refreshed very well over time.

Kia sold 21,501 units in the domestic market IN March 2023. The Sonet is the company’s best-seller at 8,677 units, followed by Seltos with 6,554 and Carens with 6,102 units. Kia India exported 85,754 units in FY2023 whereas the monthly export numbers in March’23 stood at only 6,200 units.

Kia India's success is due to the growing network of dealerships across the country. Kia India has expanded its dealership network to over 425 touchpoints across 213 cities in India in 4 years.

Kia India recently introduced its refreshed RDE-compliant vehicle line-up with an updated powertrain and additional features in the Seltos, the Sonet and Carens a couple of weeks ago. This came in alignment with the Government of India’s strict and compulsory laws of emissions with the transition to Phase II of BS6 norms. Kia India discontinued a manual gearbox in favour of iMT units in most models. The petrol motors meet E20 compliance. The diesel will now need Adblue filling and will come with iMT as well.

The turbo petrol engine on offer now is just one. The 1.2l exists as the 1.4 is discontinued and will be replaced by a 1.5l unit. The manufacturer plans to launch a new petrol motor in the Seltos soon. The Carens already have the same engine. The brand is working on many other products for the Indian market. The products are going to premium and more affordable SUV's only. Kia continues to skip the sedan market together just like the hatchback market to favour its parent company, Hyundai.



Kia is set to launch the Carnival in the Indian market which will be more expensive, well packaged and cater to the luxury side of the market. The new design is more SUV than a van and should appeal to more buyers and help reach Kia increase volumes from all sides. Wil Kia launching more premium products or more affordable products is a question that needs to be answered!