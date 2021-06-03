Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder India Launch Date Revealed

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder went on sale globally last year and is all set to hit our market on June 8, 2021. The car is powered by the same 5.2 litre V10 motor from the coupe version. It's also the same engine that powers the regular Huracan but Lamborghini has upgraded the engine with bits like titanium valves, revised intake and lighter exhaust. This enables the car to churn out a whopping 602 bhp and 560 Nm of peak torque although it is about 28 bhp and 40 Nm lesser than the AWD version. The engine comes mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission the sends power to the rear wheels.

The Huracan Evo RWD Spyder has a design similar to that of the AWD Spyder.

Despite power and torque figures being almost identical to the RWD Coupe, the Spyder is marginally slower taking 3.5 seconds to clock triple-digit speeds, which is 0.2 seconds slower than the RWD Coupe. Then, it can clock a top-speed of 324 kmph while the coupe does 325 kmph for the coupe, which is a minor difference. The Huracan also gets Lamborghini's Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva, a new active aerodynamic tech allowing the car to switch between maximum downforce and low drag setups by adjusting flaps at the front and rear. This helps the car to create maximum vertical downforce. Lamborghini also says that it has specially tuned the car's Performance Traction Control System for potent torque delivery and traction to maintain maximum agility even around corners. The carmaker claims that dynamic performance will be identical to that of the RWD Coupe.

The Huracan Evo RWD Spyder had a virtual reality unveil. You could literally see the sportscar in your room.

Now speaking about its looks, the RWD Spyder gets similar updates we already saw the RWD Coupe which also bagged our sports car of the year award. It gets a new front splitter, bespoke rear diffuser and a new rear bumper. Compared to the RWD Coupe, the Spyder is about 120 kg heavier due to the structural updatese and the mechanism for the folding soft top roof. It takes 17 seconds to operate the roof and at speeds of up to 50 kmph. The car also sports a rear windscreen that can be raised and lowered individually.