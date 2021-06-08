Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 3.54 Crore

Lamborghini India has finally introduced the open-top rear-wheel-drive version of the Huracan EVO in India with prices starting at Rs. 3.54 crore (ex-showroom). The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder made its global debut last year and finally makes its way to the Indian market joining the RWD Coupe. Both models are identical in terms of specifications with the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder getting new internal engine components, electronic aids and more. The country's first Huracan EVO RWD Spyder arrived in the lovely shade of Blu Sideris.

Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder India Launch Date Revealed

The Huracan EVO RWD Spyder gets a new front splitter, bespoke rear diffuser and a new rear bumper over the AWD version

Francesco Scardaoni, Regional Director for Automobili Lamborghini in Asia Pacific said, "Huracán EVO RWD Spyder is an instinctive driver's car, engineered for individuals who prefer to experience the feedback and engagement from the set-up of a rear-wheel-drive car where the electronic intrusion is minimized. As Huracán EVO RWD Spyder features a fun-to-drive experience, it definitely adds vitality to the super sports cars market in India as reflected in the increasing number of supercar aficionados."

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said, "India is one of the strategic markets for Lamborghini and we consistently invest to create unique bespoke experiences for our customers. Today is no exception as we deliver the Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder to one of our discerning clients. The Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder truly doubles the driving fun and we look forward to see our customer and prospects in India enjoying the sense of freedom and spirit of life that open-top driving provides."

Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.22 Crore

The Huracan EVO RWD Spyder is about 120 kg heavier than the Coupe due to structural reinforcements and the soft-top's hydraulic mechanism

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder looks identical to the coupe. Both models get notable styling differences over the AWD version to tell them apart. This includes a new front splitter, bespoke rear diffuser and a new rear bumper. The clean lines ensure to minimise drag and give the Spyder a dynamic appearance. The open-top also carries over the All-Wheel-Drive model's twin buttress design at the rear with a unique diffuser that aids in improving aerodynamic efficiency and downforce.

Compared to the Coupe, the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder is about 120 kg heavier due to the structural enhancements and the hydraulic system for the retractable roof mechanism. The soft-top can be raised or lowered in just 17 seconds at speeds of up to 50 kmph. The car uses a hybrid chassis made of aluminium and carbon fibre that helps keep the weight in check at 1509 kg (dry). The Huracan also gets Lamborghini's Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva active aerodynamic tech that allows the car to switch between maximum downforce and low drag setups by adjusting flaps at the front and rear.

The Huracan EVO RWD Spyder gets the ANIMA button on the steering wheel that lets you select between Strada, Sport and Corsa

The cabin on the Huracán EVO Spyder remains identical to the coupe. The multi-function steering wheel lets you select between different driving modes - Strada, Corsa and Sport. It also gets an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa voice recognition.

With respect to the performance, the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder draws power from the absolutely manic 5.2-litre, naturally-aspirated V10 petrol engine that develops 602 bhp and 560 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Compared to its All-Wheel-Drive sibling, the Spyder drops about 28 horses and 40 Nm. The Spyder sprints from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds slower than the RWD Coupe version, while the top speed is rated at 324 kmph. The driver can also raise or lower the rear windscreen on the open-top offering that lets you enjoy that V10 symphony in the cabin.

The Huracan EVO RWD Spyder gets a rear windscreen that can be lowered or raised allowing that V10 symphony to enter the cabin

The Huracan EVO RWD Spyder comes with the specially tuned Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) for consistent torque delivery and traction with 30 per cent oversteer enhancement and 20 per cent more power when exiting corners. Lamborghini says the new set-up helps improve the car's dynamics even better under hard cornering.

The twin-buttress design language enhances downforce with the rear profile simply a work of art

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder is more expensive than the RWD Coupe that was introduced in India last year. However, it's substantially more affordable than the AWD Spyder that starts well over the Rs. 4.01 crore mark. Customers do have the option to configure the car for cosmetics, features and performance upgrades right from the factory. Quite the package we must for those who like open-top motoring.