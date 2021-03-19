carandbike Awards 2021: Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Wins Sports Car Of The Year

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD had to compete with quite a few models from its Italian counterpart and German counterparts. But advantageously, none of them showed up at our jury round, giving the Huracan Evo an edge. That said, the Huracan Evo RWD has truly bagged the award on its own, being one of the most mental cars in a long shot when it comes to outright performance. The car is powered by the same 5.2 litre V10 from the regular Huracan but Lamborghini has made few upgrades like titanium valves, revised intake and lighter exhaust.

This enables the car to churn out a whopping 630 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission the sends power to the rear wheels and it can do the 0-100 kmph stint in just 2.9 seconds. The Huracan also gets Lamborghini's Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva, a new active aerodynamic tech allowing the car to switch between maximum downforce and low drag setups by adjusting flaps at the front and rear. This helps the car to create maximum vertical downforce.

