Lancia Reborn As An Electric Car Company

Stellantis has revived the iconic Lancia brand and has said that it will be launching new Lancia-branded electric cars between 2024 and 2028. While doing so, Stellantis shared an interesting sculpture that is said to be the motif for the new radical design language for the three models that are in the works.

Lancia is a Turin-based brand which was founded in 1906 and for the first 60 years of its existence was known for its V6 engine-based cars. Then in 1969, Fiat bought Lancia and through the 70s and 80s, it was morphed into a performance brand that did well in rallying.

In 2007, when Fiat transformed into the Fiat Group and then in 2011 morphed into FCA after the merger with Chrysler it was selling just one model the Ypsilon which is still sold but only in Italy. In 2021, when FCA merged with the PSA group to form Stellantis, many believed that Lancia would be one of the brands that will be get killed off, but clearly, Stellantis has no intention of doing so.

What Stellantis unveiled at the “design day” event was the new Pu+Ra design language. It is a three-dimensional motif that stands for pure and radical something highlighted by the sculpture that it has unveiled.

“Lancia’s new Pu+Ra Design language creates a space with both pure and radical forms with a language not typical of the automotive industry and where the interiors of future Lancia vehicles will be perfectly consistent with the design of their exteriors. Once on board, the drivers and passengers will be embraced by the typical Lancia elegance, with interiors inspired by the icons of the past like the Gamma, Thema, and Flavia, which today have been enhanced by simple and intuitive technology in line with the brand DNA. The result is an authentic ‘living room atmosphere, providing a home feeling similar to the one experienced in a typical Italian home,” said Stellantis.

“The new era of Lancia starts today with a new Logo and a clear design vision. In anticipation of the new Ypsilon, the first vehicle of the new Lancia, we are introducing Lancia Pu+Ra Zero, a sculpture, a three-dimensional manifesto which inspires the vehicles that will be launched between 2024 and 2028. A work of art in which the past and the future are in continuous contact, in which elegance is balanced with the radical spirit of forms. Today is the beginning of our Renaissance that will amaze Lancia fans all over the world. Lancia will once again be a desirable, respected, and reliable brand in the European premium market. Today is the beginning of the new Lancia,” added Luca Neapolitan, the new CEO of the brand.