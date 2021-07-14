LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE Becomes The First LEGO Model To Lap A Real Circuit

LEGO's Technic sets are some of the fantastic and detailed scale models that can get your hands on. It also pretty much personifies the 'bought and built' adage, if there is one. Over the years, we've seen some highly likeable set pieces including several Lamborghinis, Bugattis and even Land Rovers. However, the toymaker has managed to best itself once again with the new LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE "AF Corse #51" (42125). Now, it's not the LEGO set that makes it special but what they actually did with it.

LEGO didn't share the lap time for its Technic Ferrari 488 GTE race car

You see, the LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE has become the first LEGO car to lap an actual real-life circuit. The LEGO piece wasn't racing a car or other LEGO cars, although that would be really cool and something LEGO should think about. Instead, the LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE was mounted on a real Ferrari 488 GTE race car, driven by Ferrari Competizioni GT Official Driver Giancarlo Fisichella. It lapped the iconic Modena circuit in Italy, home to the Italian automaker. The toymaker though has not revealed the lap time of the LEGO car.

LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE is 48 cm long, 13 cm high and 21 cm wide, and built using 1677 pieces

Speaking on the special occasion, LEGO Group Italy's Marketing Director Camillo Mazzola said, "The LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE is so similar to the real one, and all that it needed to really come alive was to be able to speed through a real racing car circuit and today it has happened!"

The LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE was launched in November of 2020. The model is 48 cm long, 13 cm high and 21 cm wide. It's built using 1677 LEGO Technic pieces. It comes with a front and rear suspension, opening doors working V8 engine, steering wheel and prancing horse badge. Finished in the Rosso Corsa red, the LEGO 488 GTE race car also gets the original race number, sponsor stickers and tricolour paint job.