New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

All Lego enthusiasts have something exciting to look forward to! The global toy company has revealed the first ever Jeep model, of the Wrangler Rubicon. The Jeep Wrangler Lego model will be available January 2021 onwards and is priced at $49.99.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Lego Jeep Wrangler Rubicon model is priced at $49.99 expand View Photos
The Lego Jeep Wrangler Rubicon model is priced at $49.99

Highlights

  • The Lego Jeep Wrangler set will be available globally from January 2021
  • It is priced at $49.99 in USA
  • The Lego set consists of 665 pieces and a working 4x4 system

Lego Technic announced its first ever Jeep model, the Wrangler Rubicon. The Jeep Wrangler Lego model will be available globally January 2021 onwards and is priced at $49.99. It will be available on Lego's website and other retailers globally. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Lego set consists of 665 pieces and Lego says that the model is designed to emulate the off-road look and capabilities of the actual Wrangler Rubicon. Lego says that the new Jeep Wrangler model will satiate the inner child of kids and adults alike.

Also Read: Jeep Compass Facelift Revealed At 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show

5kevp4os

(The Lego Jeep Wrangler model consists of 665 pieces)

"With an 80-year legacy that reaches around the world, our owners, fans and followers have quite literally grown up with us," said Christian Meunier, Global President of the Jeep Brand. "Our partnership with the LEGO Group gives our enthusiasts another inclusive opportunity to share the passion they have for the Jeep Wrangler, a global automotive icon that represents fun, freedom and unbridled adventure."

898aasmg

(The Lego Jeep Wrangler model gets a working 4x4 system, foldable rear seats and a button operated steering)

Newsbeep

"The Jeep Wrangler is an icon in the off-road world," said Lars Thygesen, Designer, LEGO Technic. "The Rubicon has a lot of the iconic details loved by 4x4 fans the world over, so it was important to me to pack as many of the authentic, powerful features of the real vehicle into the LEGO Technic replica. I hope LEGO fans and vehicle lovers enjoy all aspects, including the suspension, winch and open-air design that we developed alongside the talented Jeep design team."

Also Read: Full-size Lego Ducati Panigale V4 R Unveiled

pdtc3ndo

(The model will be available January 2021 onwards)

0 Comments

The new model of the Jeep Wrangler SUV will offer a fun building experience. The model recreates the a working 4x4 system, has fold-down rear seats, gets button-operated steering system along with wheel articulation as well. The yellow and black colour scheme looks good as well. The model also gets a full-size spare wheel, making it as authentic as possible.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
Greaves Cotton Shuts Ranipet Plant; Will Focus On Operational Efficiency
Greaves Cotton Shuts Ranipet Plant; Will Focus On Operational Efficiency
Jehan Daruvala Takes Maiden Win In Formula 2 In Sakhir GP Sprint Race; Mick Schumacher Crowned 2020 Champion
Jehan Daruvala Takes Maiden Win In Formula 2 In Sakhir GP Sprint Race; Mick Schumacher Crowned 2020 Champion
Volvo Uses Gaming Technology To Develop Safer Cars
Volvo Uses Gaming Technology To Develop Safer Cars
Maruti Suzuki Registers 6 Per Cent Production Growth In November 2020
Maruti Suzuki Registers 6 Per Cent Production Growth In November 2020
Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
Greaves Cotton Shuts Ranipet Plant; Will Focus On Operational Efficiency
Greaves Cotton Shuts Ranipet Plant; Will Focus On Operational Efficiency
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
F1: Romain Grosjean To Miss Abu Dhabi GP To Focus On Recovery; Marks End Of Haas Career
F1: Romain Grosjean To Miss Abu Dhabi GP To Focus On Recovery; Marks End Of Haas Career
Jehan Daruvala Takes Maiden Win In Formula 2 In Sakhir GP Sprint Race; Mick Schumacher Crowned 2020 Champion
Jehan Daruvala Takes Maiden Win In Formula 2 In Sakhir GP Sprint Race; Mick Schumacher Crowned 2020 Champion
Volvo Uses Gaming Technology To Develop Safer Cars
Volvo Uses Gaming Technology To Develop Safer Cars
Porsche And Siemens Energy, With Partners, Advance Climate-Neutral eFuels Development
Porsche And Siemens Energy, With Partners, Advance Climate-Neutral eFuels Development
Tesla Says Black People Hold Just 4 Per Cent Of Its U.S. Leadership Roles
Tesla Says Black People Hold Just 4 Per Cent Of Its U.S. Leadership Roles
Petrol Price Crosses Rs. 90 Per Litre Mark In Mumbai, Diesel Above Rs. 80 Per Litre
Petrol Price Crosses Rs. 90 Per Litre Mark In Mumbai, Diesel Above Rs. 80 Per Litre
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
Volkswagen Group Commences MEB Production At Foshan And Anting Plants In China
Volkswagen Group Commences MEB Production At Foshan And Anting Plants In China
Maruti Suzuki Registers 6 Per Cent Production Growth In November 2020
Maruti Suzuki Registers 6 Per Cent Production Growth In November 2020
Aston Martin Demand Is Phenomenal, Returned First In China Says Stroll
Aston Martin Demand Is Phenomenal, Returned First In China Says Stroll
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
Jehan Daruvala Takes Maiden Win In Formula 2 In Sakhir GP Sprint Race; Mick Schumacher Crowned 2020 Champion
Jehan Daruvala Takes Maiden Win In Formula 2 In Sakhir GP Sprint Race; Mick Schumacher Crowned 2020 Champion
Petrol Price Crosses Rs. 90 Per Litre Mark In Mumbai, Diesel Above Rs. 80 Per Litre
Petrol Price Crosses Rs. 90 Per Litre Mark In Mumbai, Diesel Above Rs. 80 Per Litre

Jeep Compass

SUV, 14.3 - 18 Kmpl
Jeep Compass
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.49 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 34,231 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

SUV, 12.01 Kmpl
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 63.94 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,32,729 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Jeep Grand Cherokee

SUV, 8.6 - 12.8 Kmpl
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 75.15 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,55,999 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Suzuki V-Strom 650 BS6, Honda Repsol Editions, Jeep Compass Facelift
03:43
Suzuki V-Strom 650 BS6, Honda Repsol Editions, Jeep Compass Facelift
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Nov-20 08:58 PM IST
Jeep Compass Recalled, Audi RS Q8 Launch, Citroen India Production
03:39
Jeep Compass Recalled, Audi RS Q8 Launch, Citroen India Production
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Aug-20 05:00 PM IST
Kia Sonet Renderings, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Subcompact SUV
04:02
Kia Sonet Renderings, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Subcompact SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Jul-20 08:39 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Launch, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Resumes Production
03:20
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Launch, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Resumes Production
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Jul-20 05:06 PM IST
Hyundai Tucson Facelift, 2020 BMW S 1000 XR, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
03:37
Hyundai Tucson Facelift, 2020 BMW S 1000 XR, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Jul-20 08:07 PM IST
New-Gen Honda City Specs, Honda Grazia BS6 Teaser, Jeep Pre- Owned Cars
03:39
New-Gen Honda City Specs, Honda Grazia BS6 Teaser, Jeep Pre- Owned Cars
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jun-20 09:50 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki 1 Lakh CNG Cars, Jeep Compass Facelift, TVS NTorq Price Hike
03:28
Maruti Suzuki 1 Lakh CNG Cars, Jeep Compass Facelift, TVS NTorq Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Jun-20 09:36 PM IST
EV Sales In India, Jeep Sub-4 Metre SUV, BMW S 1000 XR, F900 XR
03:36
EV Sales In India, Jeep Sub-4 Metre SUV, BMW S 1000 XR, F900 XR
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Apr-20 05:30 PM IST
Toyota Vellfire, Jeep Compass Diesel, Mahindra Atom, Triumph Tiger 900
21:02
Toyota Vellfire, Jeep Compass Diesel, Mahindra Atom, Triumph Tiger 900
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Mar-20 04:04 PM IST
BS6 Suzuki Gixxer, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Mercedes-Benz E-Class
03:48
BS6 Suzuki Gixxer, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Mar-20 12:12 AM IST
Jeep Compass View
Jeep Compass View
Jeep Compass Rear Side View
Jeep Compass Rear Side View
Jeep Compass Suv
Jeep Compass Suv
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Painted Sparkle Silver Wheels
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Painted Sparkle Silver Wheels
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Front View
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Front View
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rear 3 4th View
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rear 3 4th View
Jeep Cherokee Front 3 4th View
Jeep Cherokee Front 3 4th View
Jeep Cherokee Quarter Back
Jeep Cherokee Quarter Back
Jeep Cherokee Front 3 4th
Jeep Cherokee Front 3 4th
Gib Motor 300x600
x
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
Jehan Daruvala Takes Maiden Win In Formula 2 In Sakhir GP Sprint Race; Mick Schumacher Crowned 2020 Champion
Jehan Daruvala Takes Maiden Win In Formula 2 In Sakhir GP Sprint Race; Mick Schumacher Crowned 2020 Champion
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities