Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Lego Technic announced its first ever Jeep model, the Wrangler Rubicon. The Jeep Wrangler Lego model will be available globally January 2021 onwards and is priced at $49.99. It will be available on Lego's website and other retailers globally. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Lego set consists of 665 pieces and Lego says that the model is designed to emulate the off-road look and capabilities of the actual Wrangler Rubicon. Lego says that the new Jeep Wrangler model will satiate the inner child of kids and adults alike.

(The Lego Jeep Wrangler model consists of 665 pieces)

"With an 80-year legacy that reaches around the world, our owners, fans and followers have quite literally grown up with us," said Christian Meunier, Global President of the Jeep Brand. "Our partnership with the LEGO Group gives our enthusiasts another inclusive opportunity to share the passion they have for the Jeep Wrangler, a global automotive icon that represents fun, freedom and unbridled adventure."

(The Lego Jeep Wrangler model gets a working 4x4 system, foldable rear seats and a button operated steering)

"The Jeep Wrangler is an icon in the off-road world," said Lars Thygesen, Designer, LEGO Technic. "The Rubicon has a lot of the iconic details loved by 4x4 fans the world over, so it was important to me to pack as many of the authentic, powerful features of the real vehicle into the LEGO Technic replica. I hope LEGO fans and vehicle lovers enjoy all aspects, including the suspension, winch and open-air design that we developed alongside the talented Jeep design team."

(The model will be available January 2021 onwards)

The new model of the Jeep Wrangler SUV will offer a fun building experience. The model recreates the a working 4x4 system, has fold-down rear seats, gets button-operated steering system along with wheel articulation as well. The yellow and black colour scheme looks good as well. The model also gets a full-size spare wheel, making it as authentic as possible.

