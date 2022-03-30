Log9 Materials To Offer InstaCharging Battery Tech For Electric Scooters

Bengaluru-based advanced battery technology start-up Log9 Materials has announced signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nashik-based electric vehicle manufacturer Jitendra New EV Tech Private Limited. The MoU will lead to a long-term collaboration between the two companies, which will include introducing a new electric scooter named JMT 1000HS Rapid, which can be fully charged in under 15 minutes, using Log9's cutting-edge InstaCharge technology. The JMT 1000HS electric scooters will be manufactured by Jitendra New EV Tech, and InstaCharged by Log9's RapidX batteries.

Also Read: Hero Electric Partners With Log9 To Develop Rapid Charging For EVs

The RapidX batteries have been designed to transform the last-mile logistics and delivery segment in India by bringing to the market superior technology and features that deliver superior profitability for fleet operators, the company said in a press release. The new scooters will not just ensure full charge in 15 minutes, but will also offer a long life of over 10 years, with maximum range of up to 82 km and up to 150 kg payload capacity.

Also Read: Log9 Partners With SpareIt To Launch Battery Replacement & Retrofitment Service

The JMT 1000HS electric scooter will use Log9's IntaCharge battery, which will allow full charge in just 15 minutes.

Speaking about the collaboration, Kartik Hajela, Co-Founder & COO, Log9 Materials said, "We are pleased to partner with Jitendra New EV Tech for the integration of Log9's battery packs and InstaCharge technology into the Rapid EV two-wheelers manufactured by them. As a responsible energy pioneer, we are confident that our InstaCharge batteries on JMT scooters will provide the much-needed power, performance and peace of mind for the B2B last-mile delivery sector and shall further help the cause of reducing operational costs as well as lowering emissions footprint for the delivery and logistics sector. This also provides a great value addition opportunity in the commercial EV space due to long life, superfast charging and superlative performance of the electric scooters, which can help delivery partners to make more money per shift while making sustainable deliveries seamlessly."

CA Samkit Jitendra Shah, Co-Founder, Jitendra New EV Tech said, "We are very enthusiastic about and looking forward to this alliance with Log9. Today when India has entered the electrification era, the biggest challenge is ensuring optimal EV charging. To this end, Log9's technology will give the market huge impetus especially for the B2B segment and will further endorse 24x7 last-mile deliveries with electric scooters. We are further happy to note that this technology will raise the bar of last-mile delivery on wheels. We strongly believe that the association between Log9 and Jitendra New EV Tech will have a multiplier effect on our sales figures, which in turn will make our associate partner Log9 as well as our customers, dealers and us as manufacturers to be happy and profitable."

Log9's InstaCharge technology brings down the total charging time which further optimises the utilisation of charging infrastructure and operational profitability for fleets. In addition, Log9's RapidX batteries are built to operate across -30 degrees to 60 degrees Celsius and come with an operational life of more than 15,000 cycles. Log9 claims to be the only Indian company today that holds in-house competencies ranging from electrode materials to cell fabrication to battery packs. With an eye on the changing transportation and logistics industries, Log9 is investing heavily in the research and development of Aluminum Fuel Cells that will power long-haul commercial vehicles of the future.