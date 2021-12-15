Hero Electric Partners With Log9 Materials To Develop Rapid-Charging For EVs

Hero Electric, India's largest electric two-wheeler company, has announced a partnership with Bengaluru-based advanced battery technology start-up Log 9 Materials. As a result of this partnership, Hero Electric will offer Log 9 InstaCharging battery packs for Hero Electric's entire range of electric two-wheelers. After integrating Log9's RapidX batteries, any Hero Electric two-wheeler will be able to be charged fully within just 15 minutes, a statement from Hero Electric said. According to the statement, Log9 has leveraged its cell-to-pack competency to develop batteries, and these, the company claims, provide 9x faster charging, 9x better performance, 9x lower battery degradation and 9x battery life.

Hero Electric currently has over 36 per cent market share.

Together, Hero Electric and Log9 will be deploying these batteries in the market via outright sales and Battery-as-a-Service business models. Commercial fleet operators can leverage the battery-as-a-service model to take advantage of operational performance of the InstaCharge battery packs at nominal monthly rates. Log 9 has already tested its RapidX batteries through a series of pilots across multiple B2B fleet operators such as Amazon, Shadowfax, Delhivery, Flipkart, BykeMania, etc.

Sohinder Gill, CEO - Hero Electric, says B2B businesses using electric two-wheeler fleets will gain frm the bikes with Log9 battereis which can be charged in just 15 minutes.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, "Unlike petrol, the charge on an E2W is limited, leading to a shorter driving range. In the year 2019, we launched bikes with the option of doubling the range. All our bikes also have easily removable batteries and many of our customers are now charging their portable batteries while at the workplace or in their apartments. Some of the B2B businesses however wanted to run the bikes continuously for long hours with minimal interruption in their delivery operations. It is for such customers that we now offer bikes with the Log9 batteries that can be fast charged while the driver is having his cup of tea. This game-changing association will maximise the returns on the logistics operations of these B2B businesses."

Hero Electric is India's largest electric two-wheeler company, with operations for over 14 years.

Dr. Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log 9 Materials said, "We are pleased to partner with Hero for the integration of Log9's battery and InstaCharge technology. Hero Electric is the leading EV manufacturer in the country, spearheading the electric mobility revolution for the last 14 years, and what Log 9 are excited at the opportunity. Our InstaCharge batteries on Hero vehicle platforms will provide the 'Power, Performance and Peace of Mind' for the B2B last-mile delivery sector and will benefit the cause of reducing operational costs as well as lowering emissions."

Log9's RapidX batteries are built to operate across -30 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius and come with an operational life of over 10 years. In addition, RapidX batteries are built with safety first features ensuring that these batteries do not catch fire, and remain safe even under extreme temperature and demanding charging and driving conditions. RapidX batteries have gone through rigorous testing and certifications from third party, the statement said.