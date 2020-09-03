Long Way Up Adventure Bike Show Trailer Released

Motorcycling adventure show 'Long Way Up', starring actor Ewan McGregor and his best friend Charley Boorman will make its debut on Apple TV+. A new trailer has been released on YouTube ahead of the release of the TV series and is a fitting build up to the latest Long Way... series. The first three episodes of the 11-part show will be available globally on Apple TV+ from September 18, with the rest of the episodes then released every Friday. Lasting just 2:24, the brief clip shows McGregor and Boorman experiencing their latest two-wheeled adventure, and this time the duo's choice of motorcycles is the electric Harley-Davidson LiveWire.

The trailer shows McGregor and Boorman experience everything from the snowy landscapes of Patagonia, to dry deserts and luscious forests, as they attempt to ride from Ushuaia, Argentina, from the lowest tip of South America, to Los Angeles on the Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycles. The new series will follow the motorcycle journey of over 20,000 kilometres across 100 days, covering 13 countries and 16 border crossings.

Boorman and McGregor use Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycles for 'Long Way Up'

'Long Way Up' reunites McGregor and Boorman in what's being described as "their most challenging expedition to date" across Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Central America and Mexico. Following Ewan McGregor and Charlie Boorman on the 'Long Way Up' motorcycle trip will be longtime collaborators and directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, travelling in the first two electric Rivian R1T pick-ups ever produced.

In 'Long Way Round' McGregor and Boorman used BMW R 1150 GS Adventure motorcycles

McGregor and Boorman got together for the first time for the first video series of their epic motorcycle journey in 'Long Way Round', travelling 31,000 kilometres from London, eastwards through Europe and Asia and then flying to Alaska and again covering the distance down to New York from April 14, 2004 to July 29, 2004. 'Long Way Round' was an epic motorcycle adventure covering Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Russia and then across the Pacific to Alaska, then down through Canada to New York. The series was aired first from October 18, 2004 to February 1, 2005. Boorman and McGregor used three BMW R 1150 GS Adventure motorcycles which were modified to help the team achieve and document their mission.

In 'Long Way Down' the choice of motorcycle was the BMW R 1200 GS Adventure

McGregor, Boorman and the 'Long Way Round' crew got together again in 2007, undertaking a second journey in Long Way Down. That motorcycle journey began at the northern tip of Scotland through eighteen countries in Europe and Africa to Cape Town in South Africa. The duo used BMW R 1200 GS Adventure motorcycles for 'Long Way Down', the successor to the BMW R 1150 GS Adventure bikes used in 'Long Way Round'. The first series 'Long Way Round' documents some of the most hardcore and seemingly impassable routes across Russia and Siberia, giving a glimpse of the route across the famous Road of Bones and the Old Summer Road, still considered as some of the most challenging sections of overland journeys across the world.

