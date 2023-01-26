Mahindra XUV400 Exclusive Edition Auction Open; Bidding Crosses Rs 1 Crore In 21 Minutes

The auction for the one-of-one Mahindra XUV400 ‘Rimzim Dadu x Bose’ is now live with the winner set to be handed the keys to the car by Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra. The auction has gotten off to a strong start too with bids crossing the Rs 1 crore within the opening 21 minutes with a further five days to go.

Interested parties can register for the bidding process on the car&bike website with the auction set to close on January 31.

The product of a collaboration between Mahindra Auto chief design officer Pratap Bose and fashion designer Rimzim Dadu, the one-on-one XUV400 features plenty of unique design elements, particularly in the interior.

On the exterior the SUV in adorned in “Rimzim Dadu x Bose” bading on the bonnet, C-pillar and tailgate while the wheels too are finished in black – the standard car gets diamond cut units. The interior meanwhile gets a unique upholstery design. The predominantly black finish of the standard XUV400 is retained though the seat fabrics now getting some unique design touches inspired by Indian fashion. The seats feature copper stitching with ‘Rimzin Dadu x Bose’ embroidered into the headrests while blue design elements are now incorporated into the backrest.

As for the technical specification, the standard XUV400 is offered in two options – EC and EL. While the former comes with a 34.5 kWh battery pack, the latter offers a 39.4 kWh unit, and they offer an MIDC range of 375 km and 456 km respectively. The Exclusive Edition is expected to be based on the EL version.

The winning bidder of the exclusive edition will receive the keys to the car from Anand Mahindra at an exclusive event happening during the Formula E weekend in Hyderabad. The winner will also receive an exclusive pass to witness the race.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated wither to an NGO of thw winning bidder’s choosing or towards supporting the winners of the Mahindra Rise Sustainability Champion Awards announced on November 28, 2022.