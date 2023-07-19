Mangalore International Airport Introduces Automatic Number Plate Recognition System For Vehicle Entry And Exit

Mangalore International Airport, IXE (MIA) has introduced an advanced Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system to streamline the entry and exit of vehicles at the airport. According to a statement released on Saturday, the ANPR system incorporates e-payment technology, including FASTag, to simplify payment processes for users.

As per the reports from The Economic Times, the system reads the number plates of vehicles entering the airport through any of the four designated lanes at the entry booths. If a vehicle leaves the airport within the specified free passage time of 10 minutes, the boom barrier at the exit booths will automatically open.



For those requiring parking for longer durations than the specified 10 minutes, an option is provided to pay the prescribed parking fee either digitally or in cash at the central pay station situated near the flag post on the lower ground floor.

Those who choose to pay the parking fee at the pre-payment counter are granted an additional 10-minute buffer time to exit the parking lot by scanning the receipt at the exit booth, the release stated.

To cater to different parking durations, the airport offers various time slots, including up to 30 minutes, up to two hours, and additional two-hour intervals up to a maximum of 8 hours. Additionally, a separate slot is available for parking durations exceeding 8 hours, providing flexibility for users and eliminating the need to pay for multiple slots.



Customers opting for the convenient FASTag mode of payment can experience uninterrupted passage by entering and exiting through the dedicated FASTag lanes. MIA is actively working towards implementing FASTag technology across all entry and exit lanes.



Recognizing the importance of expediting the movement of emergency response vehicles such as ambulances and crash-fire tenders, the airport has also opened an additional emergency lane adjacent to lane one at the exit. This dedicated lane will facilitate swift movement of response vehicles during peak times when the existing exit lanes experience congestion, the statement added.



