Maruti Suzuki Expands Its Reach To 3,500 Dealerships Across 2,250 Cities

Maruti Suzuki has maintained its dominance in the Indian car market since inception, steadily commanding over 50 per cent market share in the country. While its economical and well-rounded models have been accepted pretty well in the Indian market, Maruti's wide and evenly spread dealership network have to be credited as well for boosting its reach in the market. In fact, its robust dealership network has been one of the key factors driving its sales and Maruti is building on it further. The company opened its 3,500th showroom in Hyderabad on November 18 and it now has a sales touchpoint in 2,250 cities across the country.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "I congratulate teams at Maruti Suzuki, and our dealer partners for their efforts to strengthen our network across the country. This milestone coincides with the landmark of commemorating 40 years of Suzuki's partnership with the people of India. Expanding our reach to 3,500 sales outlets reflects the company's continued commitment to reach out with the best quality products to our customers. Our multi-channel sales network helps us address demand across segments and strengthen the trust customers have in our brand. Our largest product portfolio including Strong Hybrid and the widest network of Sales and Service gives us an extremely strong base to connect with our customers."

Maruti Suzuki added 237 sales outlets in FY 2021-22. Network expansion continues to see a big spurt with the addition of 170 outlets in the April - October period of the current fiscal year 2022-23.