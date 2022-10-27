Maserati Teases First Electric GranCabrio Convertible EV Prototype

Under Stellantis, Maserati has a more clearer brand positioning unlike before when it was part of the erstwhile FCA which for a long time even included Ferrari. In a way since the Ferrari IPO, Maserati has had the tough job of taking over the mantle of the prancing horse. Well, now things are starting to take shape and Maserati has already displayed the Grecale and GranTurismo Folgore EVs. But there is more in the pipeline with the GranCabrio convertible which it has now teased as it prances towards its electric future.

The GranCabrio will be an electric convertible and there aren’t many of those doing the rounds. It is slated to be launched in 2023 but now the Italian marquee has shared the first images of the prototype it is working with. Testing for this car has already started in the streets of Modena in northern Italy.

Right now, Maserati is planning to gather as much data as it can to optimise the electric vehicle before it pivots towards production. There will be more information that will be coming from Stellantis and Maserati, but surely, we will first hear more about the incoming Folgore Grecale and GranTurismo.

Interestingly, all three vehicles were supposed to be hybrid and electric but that was before Stellantis announced its electric first strategy which nixed most hybrid vehicles from all the brands it runs.