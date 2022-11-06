Matter's Electric Motorcycle Unveil Confirmed On November 21

Ahmedabad-based electric mobility start-up, Matter will be unveiling its first electric motorcycle on November 21, 2022, the company has announced. The manufacturer's all-new offering will be the first liquid-cooled electric two-wheeler to go on sale in India. The electric motorcycle will come equipped with the brand's Matter Drive 1.0 electric battery and motor with the technology developed by the manufacturer. The specifications though remain under wraps for the upcoming e-motorcycle.

Also Read: Matter Announces New Design And Software Centre In Pune

Matter's first electric motorcycle is slated for launch in early 2023

Matter's upcoming e-motorcycle has been developed in-house with the brand creating over 100 IPs as well as over 35 patent applications, 15+ industrial design applications, and over 60 trademarks. The company is developing new new powertrain, controls, electronics and vehicle engineering at its new facilities. Matter recently opened its new design and software centre in Pune, Maharashtra, while its R&D centre is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Also Read: Ahmedabad-Based Matter Introduces Matter Energy 1.0, India's First Liquid Cooled Electric Two-Wheeler Battery

The new electric motorcycle from Matter will debut later this month while the launch is expected to take place in early 2023, possibly at the Auto Expo in January. More details will be announced at the unveil. Matter will be manufacturing the liquid-cooled electric motorcycle at its new facility in Ahmedabad. The production plant will have a capacity of 60,000 units a year and will be also produce the battery pack.