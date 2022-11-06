  • Home
  • News
  • Matter's Electric Motorcycle Unveil Confirmed On November 21

Matter's Electric Motorcycle Unveil Confirmed On November 21

authorBy Sameer Contractor
1 mins read
06-Nov-22 06:52 PM IST
Matter's Electric Motorcycle Unveil Confirmed On November 21 banner
Highlights
  • Matter will be unveiling its new electric motorcycle on November 21
  • Matter's e-motorcycle will be powered by a liquid-cooled motor & battery
  • The Matter electric motorcycle is expected to be launched in early 2023

Ahmedabad-based electric mobility start-up, Matter will be unveiling its first electric motorcycle on November 21, 2022, the company has announced. The manufacturer's all-new offering will be the first liquid-cooled electric two-wheeler to go on sale in India. The electric motorcycle will come equipped with the brand's Matter Drive 1.0 electric battery and motor with the technology developed by the manufacturer. The specifications though remain under wraps for the upcoming e-motorcycle.

Also Read: Matter Announces New Design And Software Centre In Pune

Matter's first electric motorcycle is slated for launch in early 2023

 

Matter's upcoming e-motorcycle has been developed in-house with the brand creating over 100 IPs as well as over 35 patent applications, 15+ industrial design applications, and over 60 trademarks. The company is developing new new powertrain, controls, electronics and vehicle engineering at its new facilities. Matter recently opened its new design and software centre in Pune, Maharashtra, while its R&D centre is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Also Read: Ahmedabad-Based Matter Introduces Matter Energy 1.0, India's First Liquid Cooled Electric Two-Wheeler Battery

The new electric motorcycle from Matter will debut later this month while the launch is expected to take place in early 2023, possibly at the Auto Expo in January. More details will be announced at the unveil. Matter will be manufacturing the liquid-cooled electric motorcycle at its new facility in Ahmedabad. The production plant will have a capacity of 60,000 units a year and will be also produce the battery pack.

Related Articles
Matter Announces New Design And Software Centre In Pune
Matter Announces New Design And Software Centre In Pune
23 days ago
Exclusive: Matter's New Electric Motorcycle To Be Unveiled In September
Exclusive: Matter's New Electric Motorcycle To Be Unveiled In September
6 months ago
Ahmedabad-Based Matter Energy Introduces EV Battery Packs, Swap System At India Energy Storage Week
Ahmedabad-Based Matter Energy Introduces EV Battery Packs, Swap System At India Energy Storage Week
6 months ago
Ahmedabad-Based Matter Introduces Matter Energy 1.0, India's First Liquid Cooled Electric Two-Wheeler Battery
Ahmedabad-Based Matter Introduces Matter Energy 1.0, India's First Liquid Cooled Electric Two-Wheeler Battery
7 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All

Top trending

1TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
2Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Who do you think is the bigger expert on cars?