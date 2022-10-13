  • Home
  • News
  • Matter Announces New Design And Software Centre In Pune

Matter Announces New Design And Software Centre In Pune

Matter says its new design centre will come with state-of-the-art infrastructure equipment and collaborative spaces that can offer end-to-end research, design and development activities.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
2 mins read
13-Oct-22 07:22 PM IST
Matter Announces New Design And Software Centre In Pune banner
Highlights
  • Matter's new centre will curate future concepts & products for mobility and energy business
  • The centre will house labs for clay modelling, graphics, accessories, prototype, HMI & more
  • Matter will unveil its electric motorcycle in November 2022

Ahmedabad-based Mattery has announced its new design and software centre in Pune. The new centre will curate future concepts and product line-up for Matter's mobility and energy storage products and experiences, the company said in a statement. Matter says its new design centre will come with state-of-the-art infrastructure equipment and collaborative spaces that can offer end-to-end research, design and development activities. Not only the mobility business but the company's industrial products will also benefit from the new facility.

Also Read: Ahmedabad-Based Matter Introduces Matter Energy 1.0, India's First Liquid-Cooled Electric Two-Wheeler Battery

Speaking on the occasion, Saran Babu, Co-Founder and CDO, Matter, said, "Our culture is formed around our brand's core values and the design centre is at the heart of our value system. We are on a mission to transform the electric and energy ecosystem in India and our new centre is a huge step in this direction. We are thrilled to create a highly stimulating workspace that inspires and enables the amalgamation of design and technology innovation to redefine product design and user experience."

Matter's first product will be a liquid-cooled electric motorcycle set to debut in November 2022

 

Speaking on the occasion, Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and CEO, Matter, said, "The design and technology are the key pillars for the brand Matter, we are enthused by the design innovation principle, creating an evolution that is intuitive and experiential, our soon to be launched EV motorcycle is to be a reflection of our core design principle and the new design centre is at a cusp of our inspirational journey into future that is to be exciting and sustainable.

Matter's new design and software facility will house digital and physical Clay Modelling Labs, Colours, Materials, Finishes, Graphics & Accessories Labs, Human Machine Interaction (HMI) prototyping labs, VR Modelling & Mixed Media Interaction Labs, and physical presentation spaces. The facility will house designers for industrial, experiences and new media applications, as well as researchers and software engineers. The Experience and Research team will focus on identifying emerging trends and the subconscious needs of the customer, the company said. It will help curate new experiences for the brand's new-age customer base. Meanwhile, the software team will work towards building future programs and data ecosystems.

The new design and software centre emerges at a time when the company is gearing up to introduce its first-ever two-wheeler. Matter is working towards its first electric motorcycle, which will be unveiled in November this year. It will be powered by the liquid-cooled MatterEnergy 1.0 battery pack and MatterDrive 1.0 motor, which will be a segment-first. 

Related Articles
HOP OXO Electric Motorcycle Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 1.25 Lakh
HOP OXO Electric Motorcycle Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 1.25 Lakh
1 month ago
SUN Mobility And EVeez Partner To Offer Co-Mobility Solutions; To Deploy 10,000 Electric Two-Wheelers In India
SUN Mobility And EVeez Partner To Offer Co-Mobility Solutions; To Deploy 10,000 Electric Two-Wheelers In India
2 months ago
Norton To Begin Developing Electric Motorcycles In UK
Norton To Begin Developing Electric Motorcycles In UK
4 months ago
Svitch MotoCorp Announces CSR 762 Electric Motorcycle; Priced At Rs. 1.65 Lakh
Svitch MotoCorp Announces CSR 762 Electric Motorcycle; Priced At Rs. 1.65 Lakh
4 months ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Pick your road trip ride for this festive season!