Matter Announces New Design And Software Centre In Pune

Ahmedabad-based Mattery has announced its new design and software centre in Pune. The new centre will curate future concepts and product line-up for Matter's mobility and energy storage products and experiences, the company said in a statement. Matter says its new design centre will come with state-of-the-art infrastructure equipment and collaborative spaces that can offer end-to-end research, design and development activities. Not only the mobility business but the company's industrial products will also benefit from the new facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Saran Babu, Co-Founder and CDO, Matter, said, "Our culture is formed around our brand's core values and the design centre is at the heart of our value system. We are on a mission to transform the electric and energy ecosystem in India and our new centre is a huge step in this direction. We are thrilled to create a highly stimulating workspace that inspires and enables the amalgamation of design and technology innovation to redefine product design and user experience."

Matter's first product will be a liquid-cooled electric motorcycle set to debut in November 2022

Speaking on the occasion, Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and CEO, Matter, said, "The design and technology are the key pillars for the brand Matter, we are enthused by the design innovation principle, creating an evolution that is intuitive and experiential, our soon to be launched EV motorcycle is to be a reflection of our core design principle and the new design centre is at a cusp of our inspirational journey into future that is to be exciting and sustainable.

Matter's new design and software facility will house digital and physical Clay Modelling Labs, Colours, Materials, Finishes, Graphics & Accessories Labs, Human Machine Interaction (HMI) prototyping labs, VR Modelling & Mixed Media Interaction Labs, and physical presentation spaces. The facility will house designers for industrial, experiences and new media applications, as well as researchers and software engineers. The Experience and Research team will focus on identifying emerging trends and the subconscious needs of the customer, the company said. It will help curate new experiences for the brand's new-age customer base. Meanwhile, the software team will work towards building future programs and data ecosystems.

The new design and software centre emerges at a time when the company is gearing up to introduce its first-ever two-wheeler. Matter is working towards its first electric motorcycle, which will be unveiled in November this year. It will be powered by the liquid-cooled MatterEnergy 1.0 battery pack and MatterDrive 1.0 motor, which will be a segment-first.