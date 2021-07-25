Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Top 5 Rivals

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been one of the best-selling models in the German luxury carmaker's line-up. Earlier this year the company introduced a mid-life facelift of the current-gen E-Class long-wheelbase saloon, which is now in line with the company design language. The car is offered in three engine options - one petrol, the E 200, and two diesel options - E 220d and E 350d, and they are all priced in India between Rs. 64.50 lakh and Rs. 82.10 lakh (ex-showroom, India). And here are five cars that currently rival the Mercedes-Benz E-Class in India.

BMW 5 Series

The 5 Series is possibly the closest rival to the E-Class, and it was the most recent of the lot to get an update in India. BMW India launched the new facelifted version of the 5 Series in June 2021. The BMW 5 Series comes with a pair of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines and a bigger 3.0-litre diesel motor as well. All three engines get an 8-speed automatic transmission. The car is priced between Rs. 62.90 lakh to Rs. 71.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Audi A6

The Audi A6 was launched in India back in 2019 and it is one of the nicer luxury sedans you can buy at this price point. Unlike its rivals, the A6 is a petrol-only model and is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol motor, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The A6 is priced at Rs. 57.08 lakh to Rs. 61.81 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Jaguar XF

The Jaguar XF is one of the two models the has remained unchanged for a few years now, and thus it does fall a bit short on the features front, compared to the aforementioned cars. It is currently offered with a 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. The car is priced at Rs. 55.67 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Volvo S90

The Volvo S90 has been one of the best-looking sedans in the segment, however, like the XF, this too has not received an update for the longest time in India. The car is currently offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine as standard, mated to an automatic transmission. Currently, Volvo offers the S90 in India, priced at Rs. 60.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Range Rover Evoque

The Range Rover Evoque is possibly one of the most popular SUVs from the carmaker in India and while it's not a sedan like the others in this list, it's certainly a worthy purchase at this price point. The Range Rover Evoque recently received an update, and it's offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, both 2.0-litre motors from the Ingenium family, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Prices for the Evoque start at Rs. 64.12 lakh (ex-showroom).