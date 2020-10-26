Mercedes-Benz India Delivers 550 Cars During The Festive Season

Mercedes-Benz today announced record customer deliveries achieved during the auspicious occasion of Navratri and Dussehra. The company handed over 550 cars to customers across the country during the ongoing festive period, repeating the record sales achieved in 2019. The record 550 customer deliveries were from Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Gujarat and other Northern markets. In Delhi NCR alone, 175 new Mercedes-Benz cars were handed over to their owners. Mercedes-Benz earlier witnessed a sequential growth in its monthly sales in Q3 2020, amidst the current market challenges prevalent owing to the pandemic.

In Delhi NCR alone, 175 new Mercedes-Benz cars were handed over to their owners.

The company said that it witnessed strong demand across key markets like Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Gujarat which saw a resurging customer demand, owing to the return of normalcy and stabilization of businesses. Demand was particularly high for the C-Class, E-Class sedans and the GLC, GLE and GLS SUVs.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The festive season this year has begun on a very strong note and we are glad to witness this positive customer sentiment. This impressive number of deliveries makes us confident of a good festive season and firmly underlines the trust and confidence that luxury car buyers have on Mercedes-Benz brand and products.”



For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.