Mercedes-Benz India Records 65 Per Cent growth In H1 2021; Ramps Up Production From July

Mercedes-Benz India recorded a 65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) sales growth in the first six months on 2021 selling 4857 units in the domestic market as compared to 2948 units which were sold in H1 2020. The German luxury carmaker has recorded this robust growth despite sales taking hit for two months in a row, owing to the second wave of the coronavirus crisis. Having said that, sales in April, May and June were minimal last year leading to a low base, as for over 45 days entire nation was under complete lockdown and sales dwindled even for almost a month after phased unlocking.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB remains one of the top performers for the German brand in India.

In H1 2021, Mercedes-Benz India launched quite a few new models as well like the new A-Class Limousine, E-Class LWB facelift, AMG A 35 4M, new-gen GLA, AMG GLA 35 4M, GLS Maybach 600 and the all-new S-Class. While all these models have been an aid in driving sales, entry-level models- GLA and A-Class along with the E-Class facelift and GLE remain top performers. Even online sales continued with a penetration of 20 per cent in H1, while it went as high as 35 per cent in the April-May period when the second wave of COVID-19 was at its peak and several key markets (States) were under lockdown. The company received over 25,000 leads via online sales in H1 2021.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "Our H1 2021 sales growth is in-line with the market sentiments and strongly underlines a continuing high customer demand for models. We have built a solid order bank on the back of new launches and it is highly satisfying to witness an all-round rise in demand for our products across the portfolio. Starting from the A-Class Limousine to the GLS Maybach and the AMG, customers have highly appreciated our product launches by strongly preferring a Mercedes-Benz and an AMG over other models; reiterating their confidence and trust in our product portfolio and customer oriented market strategy."

Mercedes-Benz India has ramped up production at its Chakan plant to meet demand.

Mercedes-Benz India has also gradually ramped up production in a bid to meet its sales targets. In fact, the company had targeted over 50 per cent sales growth for H1 2021 and has managed to achieve well beyond. Moving ahead, it sticks with plans to introduce 15 new models in India this year and, some of which have already been launched like the A-Class Limousine, GLA and S-Class among others, while models like the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic and E 63 S 4Matic among others will launch eventually. The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class flagship which has been introduced as a completely built unit (CBU)or full import, will also be localised after the first batch consisting 150 units are sold off, and production ramp up is to help the brand meet demand for all existing and newer models.