Mercedes-AMG E 53 4M+ And AMG E 63 S 4M+ Launch Date Announced

Mercedes-Benz India recently reiterated its plan to launch 15 new products in India, and the company had said that 7 of them will be AMG models. Staying true to its word, Stuttgart-based carmaker has now announced the launch date for the new AMG E 53 4Matic+ and AMG E 63 S 4Matic+. Both AMG sedans will be launched on July 15, 2021, and while India has had the AMG E 63 in the past, this is for the first time that the company will launch the AMG E 53 model in India.

So far, Mercedes-Benz has launched two AMG models in 2021 - AMG A 35 Limousine and AMG GLA 35 - and both are locally assembled. Additionally, the company also assembles the AMG GLC 43 Coupe in India. While the company has said that it will introduce more locally made AMG models right now it's unclear whether the upcoming AMG E 53 4Matic+ and AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ will among them.

The new Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+ will be powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line engine that comes paired with an EQ Boost starter-alternator. It's the same engine that currently powers the AMG GLE 53, and is tuned to offer the same 435 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. Its EQ Boost starter-alternator briefly provides an additional 21 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and also feeds the 48 V onboard electrical system. The engine comes mated to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and the fully variable all-wheel-drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+.

The AMG E 63 S will come with an AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine tuned to make 612 bhp and a maximum torque of 850 Nm

As for the AMG E 63 S 4Matic+, this top-end performance sedan of the E-Class family will come with the AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine. The top-end S variant of the car comes is tuned to make 612 bhp and a maximum torque of 850 Nm, and that's the one we will get in India. The engine is mated to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission, and the car can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.4 seconds.

Visually, both cars share a host of design and styling cues, like the signature Panamericana grille with vertical chrome slats, a sporty bumper featuring large intakes and glossy black elements. At the rear too both cars come with a pair of sleek LED taillamps and a quad exhaust system, with a glossy black diffuser. The E 53 comes with round tips while the E 63 gets a squarish design. Both come with a set of 19-inch alloy wheels and the option to upgrade to a set of 20-inch wheels. The cars also feature LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps.

Both car come with a set of 19-inch wheels and a quad exhaust system

In terms of features, both models will come with Mercedes' signature single unit display featuring two screens for infotainment and instrumentation, which are fully digital. The infotainment screen will also come with a touch control and it will be equipped with the MBUX system. The cars will also get an AMG-style flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheel, along with carbon fibre treatment on the dashboard and centre console, and contrast stitching on the steering wheel and seats. While the AMG E 63 S gets Nappa leather seats, the AMG E 53 comes with black ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre with an AMG design, red contrasting top-stitching and an AMG badge.