Mercedes-Benz Evaluating 22 New Models By 2025 Globally; Includes PHEVs And EVs
- Mercedes-Benz India will stick to launching 15 models this year
- 22 new models likely to be evaluated for Indian market including EVs
- It is targeting over 50 per cent sales growth in our market in 2021
Mercedes-Benz India has been the leading luxury carmaker in the country and is working on a concrete plan to maintain its dominance in the time to come. We already told you that the German carmaker has plans to introduce 15 new models in India this year in a bid to make its product offensive even more robust, and now the carmaker has confirmed evaluating even more models for our market. On the global front, the German brand plans to introduce as many as 22 new models in the next four years which will include Plug-In Hybrids (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Of course, these models are under evaluation for the Indian market as well, but not all of them may be launched in India.
Last year, quite a few launch plans across the industry were deferred due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis which did impact sales to a certain extent. That even goes for Mercedes-Benz India as the company was planning to launch volume garnering models like the A-Class and GLA last year itself. So this year, the company is planning to increase the pace of its business and see if a robust product line-up could help the company cash in on the pent up demand and make up for lost volumes in previous months when many key market in India like Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR and Karnataka among others were under partial lockdown. The company is also targeting a year-on-year (YoY) growth of over 50 Per Cent in H1 2021, courtesy all the new launches the German brand has slated for this year.
