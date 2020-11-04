Mercedes-Benz India Sees Positive Annual Growth Despite Challenging Situations

Auto sales have been on the upswing for the last four months. While we still cannot expect any exponential growth this year, thanks to the coronavirus crisis that dampened sales for three months, automakers are expecting sales to be restored and at least inch to breakeven level for the overall year. Even luxury carmakers like Mercedes-Benz India has observed sales getting back on the growth trajectory gradually and the festive season is expected to give automakers the much needed shot in the arm.

Speaking to Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editior-In-Chief, carandbike, on the latest Freewheeling with SVP webisode, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)- Mercedes-Benz India said, "Overall, I think we're back as a leader brand. Again, we're back in a completely normal year but we have sales that are comparable to what previous years have done. Overall, we are in stable mode now and have a good starting base for next year."

Now the German carmaker has also started with the local assembly of its performance AMG range in India and that's indeed a bold move especially at a time when many plans have been put off owing to the Coronavirus crisis. In fact, the German brand is confident that AMG models do have a burgeoning market by segment standards in India making them more affordable by way of localisation will help tapping a potential market. "2019 was 50 per cent higher in AMG and obviously this year there are some setback as well, but AMG still is doing better than the normal segment. So performance seems to be a little bit stronger in terms of growth, but honestly the numbers are absolutely much smaller compared to our regular models," Schwenk added. Mercedes-AMG has launched the locally built GLC 43 Coupe in India at ₹ 76.70 lakh, ex-showroom, India.

