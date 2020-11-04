New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mercedes-Benz India Sees Positive Annual Growth Despite Challenging Situations

Mercedes-Benz India has observed that sales are getting back on the growth trajectory gradually and the festive season is expected to give automakers the much needed shot in the arm.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Mercedes-Benz is expecting sales record positive growth this year. expand View Photos
Mercedes-Benz is expecting sales record positive growth this year.

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz is expecting to record positive sales growth this year.
  • It has witnessed pick up in demand in the last couple of months.
  • Demand for AMG models have been picking up as well.

Auto sales have been on the upswing for the last four months. While we still cannot expect any exponential growth this year, thanks to the coronavirus crisis that dampened sales for three months, automakers are expecting sales to be restored and at least inch to breakeven level for the overall year. Even luxury carmakers like Mercedes-Benz India has observed sales getting back on the growth trajectory gradually and the festive season is expected to give automakers the much needed shot in the arm.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India

kd7kj0d8

Mercedes-Benz is expecting demand to further improve during festive season.

Speaking to Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editior-In-Chief, carandbike, on the latest Freewheeling with SVP webisode, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)- Mercedes-Benz India said, "Overall, I think we're back as a leader brand. Again, we're back in a completely normal year but we have sales that are comparable to what previous years have done. Overall, we are in stable mode now and have a good starting base for next year."

Newsbeep

Also Read: 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Review

2qd9dad8

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India.

0 Comments

Now the German carmaker has also started with the local assembly of its performance AMG range in India and that's indeed a bold move especially at a time when many plans have been put off owing to the Coronavirus crisis. In fact, the German brand is confident that AMG models do have a burgeoning market by segment standards in India making them more affordable by way of localisation will help tapping a potential market. "2019 was 50 per cent higher in AMG and obviously this year there are some setback as well, but AMG still is doing better than the normal segment. So performance seems to be a little bit stronger in terms of growth, but honestly the numbers are absolutely much smaller compared to our regular models," Schwenk added. Mercedes-AMG has launched the locally built GLC 43 Coupe in India at ₹ 76.70 lakh, ex-showroom, India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Exclusive: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020
Exclusive: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020
Mercedes-Benz India Sees Positive Annual Growth Despite Challenging Situations
Mercedes-Benz India Sees Positive Annual Growth Despite Challenging Situations
Here’s The Layout Of Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory 
Here’s The Layout Of Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory 
Former Nissan Boss And Corporate Fugitive Carlos Ghosn Publishes Tell-All Book
Former Nissan Boss And Corporate Fugitive Carlos Ghosn Publishes Tell-All Book
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Kia India's Car Sales Breach 1.5 Lakh Units Mark; 50% Of Which Connected Vehicles
Kia India's Car Sales Breach 1.5 Lakh Units Mark; 50% Of Which Connected Vehicles
Here’s The Layout Of Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory 
Here’s The Layout Of Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory 
Mercedes-Benz India Sees Positive Annual Growth Despite Challenging Situations
Mercedes-Benz India Sees Positive Annual Growth Despite Challenging Situations
Mercedes-AMG GLC 4MATIC Coupe: All You Need To Know
Mercedes-AMG GLC 4MATIC Coupe: All You Need To Know
Former Nissan Boss And Corporate Fugitive Carlos Ghosn Publishes Tell-All Book
Former Nissan Boss And Corporate Fugitive Carlos Ghosn Publishes Tell-All Book
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Gets Strong Response From India, Says CEO & MD Martin Schwenk
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Gets Strong Response From India, Says CEO & MD Martin Schwenk
Volkswagen To Roll Out 8 ID. Family Electric Models In China By 2023
Volkswagen To Roll Out 8 ID. Family Electric Models In China By 2023
Exclusive: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020
Exclusive: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020
Tesla To Unveil Updated CyberTruck Design Next Month
Tesla To Unveil Updated CyberTruck Design Next Month
LiDAR Maker AEVA Going Public With SPAC Valued At $2.1 billion 
LiDAR Maker AEVA Going Public With SPAC Valued At $2.1 billion 
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Kia India's Car Sales Breach 1.5 Lakh Units Mark; 50% Of Which Were Connected Vehicles
Kia India's Car Sales Breach 1.5 Lakh Units Mark; 50% Of Which Were Connected Vehicles
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Yamaha Continues Growth Momentum With 31 Per Cent Hike
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Yamaha Continues Growth Momentum With 31 Per Cent Hike
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Sonalika Tractors Records Highest Ever Monthly In October 2020
Sonalika Tractors Records Highest Ever Monthly In October 2020
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz GLA

SUV, 13.7 - 17.9 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Price Starts
₹ 32.33 - 38.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 67,112 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz CLA

Sedan, 15 - 17.9 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Price Starts
₹ 31.72 - 36.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 65,846 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

SUV, 8.13 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Price Starts
₹ 1.5 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 3,11,375 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Sedan, 12.06 - 14.5 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Price Starts
₹ 40.9 - 65.55 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 84,905 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz GLS

SUV, 11 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

SUV, 16 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Price Starts
₹ 71.1 Lakh - 1.1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 1,47,592 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Hatchback, 15.5 - 20 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Price Starts
₹ 27.87 - 29.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 57,844 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Sedan, 10.1 - 13.5 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Price Starts
₹ 1.38 - 1.44 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,87,080 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Sedan, 12.06 - 14.2 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Price Starts
₹ 59.08 - 75.06 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,22,632 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz CLS

Coupe, 10.6 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Price Starts
₹ 86.39 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,79,340 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz GLC

SUV, 11.3 - 18 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Price Starts
₹ 52.75 - 57.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,09,500 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz GLE

SUV, 9 - 9.7 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Price Starts
₹ 73.7 Lakh - 1.25 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 1,52,997 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Crossover, 12.1 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Price Starts
₹ 77.25 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,60,358 9% / 5 yrs
Hyundai i20 Sketch, Bajaj CT100, Mercedes-Benz Sales
03:17
Hyundai i20 Sketch, Bajaj CT100, Mercedes-Benz Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 26-Oct-20 09:43 PM IST
MG Gloster Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price, BMW G 310 Twins Launched
03:34
MG Gloster Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price, BMW G 310 Twins Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Oct-20 09:11 PM IST
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz C-Class: What Makes It The Best In The Segment
03:39
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz C-Class: What Makes It The Best In The Segment
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 04:18 PM IST
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Luxurious And Opulent
03:52
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Luxurious And Opulent
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 04:15 PM IST
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz GLE: Big On Space And Comfort
03:16
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz GLE: Big On Space And Comfort
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 04:12 PM IST
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz V-Class: A Class Apart
02:59
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz V-Class: A Class Apart
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 04:09 PM IST
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz GLC: Feature Loaded SUV
03:51
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz GLC: Feature Loaded SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 04:07 PM IST
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz GLS: The Most Luxurious SUV
03:40
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz GLS: The Most Luxurious SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 04:04 PM IST
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Hyundai Kona EESL | TVS-Ultraviolette
04:41
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Hyundai Kona EESL | TVS-Ultraviolette
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Sep-20 11:47 PM IST
MG Hector Plus Review, Mercedes-Benz GLS Features
19:06
MG Hector Plus Review, Mercedes-Benz GLS Features
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 25-Jul-20 05:09 PM IST
Mercedes Benz Eqc Side View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Side View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Rear View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Rear View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Front View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Front View
Mercedes Benz Gla Back
Mercedes Benz Gla Back
Mercedes Benz Gla Front Profile
Mercedes Benz Gla Front Profile
Mercedes Benz Gla Front Side
Mercedes Benz Gla Front Side
C Class 300 D Amg Line
C Class 300 D Amg Line
Mercedes Benz Alloy Wheels
Mercedes Benz Alloy Wheels
Mercedes Benz Blind Spot Assist
Mercedes Benz Blind Spot Assist
Mercedes Benz Floor Mats
Mercedes Benz Floor Mats
Mercedes Benz Led Headlight
Mercedes Benz Led Headlight
Mercedes Benz Opening Rear Window
Mercedes Benz Opening Rear Window
Mercedes Benz S Class
Mercedes Benz S Class
Mercedes Benz S Class Front Profile
Mercedes Benz S Class Front Profile
Mercedes Benz S Class Running Shot
Mercedes Benz S Class Running Shot
Mercedes Benz Auto Dimming Rear View Mirrors
Mercedes Benz Auto Dimming Rear View Mirrors
Mercedes Benz Tail Light
Mercedes Benz Tail Light
Mercedes Benz Headlight
Mercedes Benz Headlight
Mercedes Benz Glc
Mercedes Benz Glc
Mercedes Benz Glc Rear View
Mercedes Benz Glc Rear View
Mercedes Benz Ride
Mercedes Benz Ride
Mercedes Benz Gle Rear View
Mercedes Benz Gle Rear View
Mercedes Benz Gle Front View
Mercedes Benz Gle Front View
Mercedes Benz Gle Parking View
Mercedes Benz Gle Parking View
2018 Mercedes Benz C Class Cabriolet Facelift
2018 Mercedes Benz C Class Cabriolet Facelift
C Class Cabriolet Lights
C Class Cabriolet Lights
C Class Cabriolett Camera
C Class Cabriolett Camera
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities