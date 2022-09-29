Mercedes-Benz India Submits Report To Palghar Police In Cyrus Mistry Death Case: Sources

Cyrus Mistry, 54, passed away in a road accident after the Mercedes-Benz GLC 220 d he was travelling in crashed into a divider. Investigation regarding the death of the former Tata Sons chairman is still underway by the authorities. But Mercedes-Benz conducted its own investigation into the crash as well. Sources state that the luxury carmaker submitted its probe report to the Palghar Police on Thursday on the road accident that led to Mistry's death. According to the report, the Mercedes-Benz GLC that Cyrus and his friends were travelling in, was going at 100 kmph five seconds before the accident. carandbike has reached out to Mercedes-Benz India for an official statement and will update this piece as and when the company responds.

Cyrus Mistry led the Tata Group as chairman between 2012 and 2016

Early investigation reports revealed that Mistry and co-passenger Jehangir Pandole died instantly following the crash. The car was being driven by Anahita Pandole with husband Darius Pandole occupying the front seats. Both are currently recovering and were recently shifted to Mumbai’s Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital. Reportedly, the car tried to overtake a truck from the left and were caught blindsided by the Surya bridge divider at Charoti naka in the Palghar district. Mercedes-Benz India had issued a statement earlier this week citing that it was co-operating with the authorities regarding the investigation.

Images from the crash site also revealed a deformed front left corner of the car, indicating the crash impact while the cabin remained intact. Both Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole were not said to be wearing seatbelts, which may have played a huge role in his death. The preliminary report also revealed that Cyrus sustained severe head trauma and multiple fractures in chest, head region, thigh and neck. This caused multiple injuries to the vital organs, which led to his death. Pandole also died after sustaining similar injuries. Cyrus Mistry was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday and is survived by his wife Rohiqua and sons, Firoz and Zahan.