Mercedes EQS Electric SUV Debuts With Up To 536 bhp, 660 Km Range

Mercedes has revealed the new flagship SUV of its EV range, the EQS SUV. Underpinned by the firm EVA2 EV platform the company's flagship SUV will go on sale with a choice of powertrain configurations with outputs ranging from 355 bhp in a two-wheel-drive configuration to a maximum of 536 bhp in the range-topper and with seating for up to seven occupants within the cabin. As with any Mercedes flagship, the EQS SUV is loaded to the gills with technology including featuring Mercedes' MBUX Hyperscreen, Digital headlights, augmented reality heads up display and more.

Starting with the design, the EQS SUV gets many of the familiar EQ design traits from the closed-off grille, a lightbar running between the LED headlamps (Digital Lights are optional) and a full-width tail-lamp at the rear. Other familiar design traits from the EQS sedan include the cab-forward design, flowing shoulder line and clamshell bonnet that dovetails into the wheel arches. The SUV though has a much squarer roofline extending to the raked D-pillar with the additional space available being used to house a third row of seats.

Full-width tail-lamps a design signature of EQ models.

In terms of size, the EQS SUV measures 5,125 mm long, 1959 mm wide and with an overall height of 1718mm. The wheelbase measures in at a notable 3,210 mm, the same as its sedan sibling. This makes it longer, in length and wheelbase than the standard GLS though notably lower in height.

The cabin needs little re-introduction with Mercedes having revealed the design in the build-up to the debut. The dashboard with the MBUX Hyperscreen is much the same as on the EQS sedan though here the wood detailing on the door handles and centre console features tiny inlaid aluminium three-point stars.

MBUX Hyperscreen standard fit on the EQS 580, optional on lower variants

The middle row seats get power-adjustability as standard being able to move forward or behind by up to 130mm and able to adjust for recline by 14 degrees to the front and 4 to the rear. The third-row seats are an add-on option and also add an easy access function to the equipment list allowing the middle row seat to move forward by 290mm to allow for easier access. Boot space ranges from 195 litres with all three rows in place to a massive 2,100 litres with all but the front row folded.

Mercedes has said that the EQS SUV will be available in both two- and all-wheel-drive configurations with the power outputs ranging from 355 bhp to 536 bhp. The electric motors are paired with a large 107.8 kWh battery pack providing the SUV with a claimed range of up to 660km on the WLTP cycle. In terms of charging the EQS SUV supports fast charging of up to 200kW with 250km of range added in just 15 minutes.

Second row seats can adjust fore and aft by 130mm to free up legroom.

Coming to the ride, air suspension with adjustable damping is standard. The air suspension also features a lifting function letting the SUV be raised by 25mm at a speed of up to 80kph – the vehicle is automatically lowered as the speed rises. The suspension is synced with the Dynamic Select drive modes adjusting for stiffness and raising and lowering the car depending on the mode selected. Speaking of drive modes, Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual are standard on all variants with the 4Matic models also getting an off-road mode. Improving the agility of the EQS SUV is the standard-fit rear-wheel steering with up to 4.5 degrees of steering angle. Buyers can additionally option the system with up to 10 degrees of steering angle.

Third row seating is an option; adds an easy access package to fold down the second row.

Shifting the focus to the tech, the EQS packs in a range of ADAS features such as blind-spot warning, active lane keep assist, active steering assists and autonomous emergency braking. Additionally, the EQS SUV also gets remote parking assist letting owners park the car remotely via their smartphone and even a memory function (autonomous level 2) where the car can remember parking locations and self-park with the driver in the vehicle. Mercedes says it will also offer the option of pre-installation of its Intelligent Park Pilot system which, depending on the county legislation, could allow users to summon the EQS SUV remotely to them from its parking location.

The EQS SUV will go on sale in global markets in the second half of 2022 with three variants expected to be offered initially – the EQS 450+, EQS 450 4Matic and the EQS 580 4Matic.